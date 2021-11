Britney Spears' 13-year conservatorship is finally at an end, and the pop star is looking forward to having more freedom to make her own decisions. TMZ reports that Spears is eager to make music again, this time on her own terms. According to reports, Spears "wants to go back in the studio, but there's a lot that has to fall into place before that happens. We're told she hasn't picked a producer and there are no writers tapped to pen the songs, but she wants back in the game."

