Lakers vs. Bucks Preview: Trying to start a long road trip right

Cover picture for the articleBefore the season started, everyone saw that the Los Angeles Lakers had a relatively easy start to their schedule. Given the fact that the team already planned to see some bumps in the road early on given the overhaul of the roster, this relaxed part of the schedule couldn’t have been...

chatsports.com

Ja Morant calls out Lakers star Carmelo Anthony’s haters after huge performance vs. Hornets

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a much-needed win on Monday night against a surging Charlotte Hornets side, and yet again, 10-time All-Star Carmelo Anthony came up big for LA. This was not the first time Melo saved the day for the struggling Lakers, and for his part, Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant just had to call out Anthony’s haters after his heroics against the Hornets.
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Sixers Trade Features Ben Simmons To L.A.

The Philadelphia 76ers and NBA All-Star Ben Simmons are seemingly making progress toward a resolution. While Simmons remains away from the team, the organization is no longer fining him for missing practices or games as he is seeking help to mentally prepare himself to return to the court and for his lower back ailment.
Canis Hoopus

Minnesota Timberwolves Road Trip Preview

To say that this latest 3-5 start to the 2021-22 season for the Minnesota Timberwolves has been disappointing would be an understatement, especially since (in my opinion) the team has lost some extremely winnable games that should have them at 6-2 or even 7-1. The Wolves should have beat the New Orleans Pelicans, Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, and don’t even get me started on that second Los Angeles Clippers game.
NBA
ourcommunitynow.com

Struggling Bucks start East Coast trip in Washington

The Milwaukee Bucks open their longest road trip of the season Sunday against the Washington Wizards. The five-game East Coast swing -- which also includes a visit to the White House -- comes as the reigning NBA-champion Bucks are not having much success at home but are starting to get some injured players back.
NBA
lineups.com

Milwaukee Bucks vs Philadelphia 76ers 11/9/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Philadelphia 76ers Matchup Preview (11/9/21) The struggling Milwaukee Bucks (4-6) will head to Philadelphia to take on the Sixers (8-2), who have the best record in the Eastern Conference. This is the first time this season that these two teams have played each other, so it will be interesting to see how they stack up. Of course, both teams will still be without several key players, including Khris Middleton (COVID protocols) and Brook Lopez (back) for the Bucks, and Joel Embiid (COVID protocols), Isaiah Joe (COVID), Matisse Thybulle (COVID protocols), and possibly, Danny Green (Hamstring), for the Sixers. Keep expectations tempered for this game if you are an NBA enthusiast excited about the matchup. It was announced today that Joel Embiid would be missing several games as he enters the NBA’s healthy and safety protocols. Philadelphia has been terrific this season; however, it still has dealt with many injuries and players missing games due to COVID.
NBA
basketballinsiders.com

Heat vs Lakers: Preview, Prediction and Betting Picks

ATS: Heat -5 Moneyline: Heat –200, Lakers +170. The Miami is coming off a chippy battle against the Denver Nuggets last Monday, which saw Markieff Morris ($50K) and Jimmy Butler ($30K) on Miami’s side and Nikola Jokic (one-game suspension) on Denver’s assessed with penalties by the NBA due to their involvement in an on-court skirmish late in the game. The altercation happened with 2:39 remaining in Miami’s 113-96 loss to Nuggets. Morris checked Jokic with a stiff arm on his ribs, which caused the Serbian to retaliate with a violent body slam that sent the Heat forward to the floor. Both teams to try to appease the situation, but Jimmy Butler seemed to instigate by calling out Jokic to continue the fight in the hallway.
NBA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Bulls Preview: Welcome home, Alex Caruso!

When the Lakers lowballed Alex Caruso in free agency and essentially forced him to sign with the Chicago Bulls, a lot of heartbroken fans (myself included) circled this particular game on the regular season schedule. The GOAT is back home, and it certainly feels bittersweet. But it’s not just a potential Caruso revenge game the Lakers have to prepare for: Joining him is a dangerous Bulls team that has had a hot start to the season and is playing like one of the best teams in the league.
