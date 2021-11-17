ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a cold front Wednesday PM

By Doppler Dave Speelman
KVIA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTemps will begin to fall below the average for this time of year all due to...

kvia.com

WSB Radio

Thanksgiving holiday travel weather

The national weather picture and the regional/local one look more dry than wet for going over the river and through the woods to grandmas house for Thanksgiving. Wednesday and Thursday look cool but largely dry and the rain chance Friday for shopping or travel looks inconsequential in most areas. [...
WJBF.com

Showers Tomorrow, Freezing Temperatures Coming

As of 8AM Sunday- Temperatures will be slightly warmer today in the mid 60s, and overnight some areas will stay in the low 50s. Clouds continue to build in the CSRA ahead of a front which will pass Monday. Expect light rain showers Monday morning, and then clearing skies behind the front by the afternoon. Tuesday will be sunny.
KVIA

ABC-7 StormTRACK Weather: Cold front coming

Good Sunday morning to you all. We have a lot of changes coming in the weather, so let me get into it. A cold front is on its way as we speak...or read. The cold front will cause our winds to shift to the N and E, and they'll start to pick up too. Expect wind gusts to be up to about 35 mph, especially if you live on the western slopes of any mountains. Winds should pick up around lunchtime and last through the afternoon. The front will keep our temperatures in the mid 60s for all today, which is right where we should be this time of year.
wbrz.com

Sunday PM Forecast: A cold front brings rain overnight

A cold front will arrive overnight, into early Monday morning. This will bring a broken line of showers and a few rumbles of thunder through the area between midnight - 4am. Manageable amounts of rain are expected. Clouds will linger around through late morning, then clear out through the afternoon....
WGAL

Not As Cold, Light PM Showers Possible

We’ll start the day with some sunshine. Clouds are on the increase by afternoon. Isolated showers are possible around dusk. With a southerly breeze, and early sunshine, we’ll see highs climbing to the upper 40s to lower 50s. There is a better chance for scattered light showers tonight. Lows are milder around 40 degrees. A leftover shower is possible but most of the rain is gone early Monday. Skies gradually clear and temperatures peak early, hold steady before falling. Highs top out in the mid to upper 40s. Winds are northwesterly 10 to 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph. It’s a very cold night with lows diving back to the 20s to near 30 degrees by Tuesday morning. Plenty of sunshine, but the persistent breeze and highs barely hitting the lower 40s, will make for a brisk feeling day. Wednesday, high pressure brings abundant sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures still peak,below average, in the middle 40s. Finally, temperatures turn around Thursday, in time for the holiday, and head into the lower 50s. The next system brings clouds back during the late day hours, and rain and or snow showers are possible overnight. Much colder air follows for Friday into the weekend. The weather is quiet for several days before the next system arrives by the end of the month. Have a nice Sunday!
Fox 59

Soggy start to Sunday; much colder by Monday

We’re are starting off Sunday on a soggy note! A storm system is going to travel across central Indiana today and keep the steady showers around through the morning. Temperatures fell to the lower 40s this morning, which is creating a very cool, damp start to the day. The showers...
WDSU

Cold front tonight

NEW ORLEANS — Not one, but two cold fronts are on the way this week. The temperature roller coaster continues!. The first cold front arrives tonight. Rain is possible after midnight into Monday morning. It will not be a washout, but rain chances are running at 30%, and you may have to dodge a few raindrops on the way to work Monday. There will also be some patchy fog tomorrow morning, and low temperatures will be in the middle 50s to middle 60s.
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Soggy Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s not as cold as yesterday morning waking up.  Winds out of the south ahead of an area of low pressure will keep our temperatures seasonable. Widespread light rain arrives around 11:00 a.m. and will last through the evening. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) During the night as temperatures fall, we could see a few flakes for Monday morning but little to no accumulation is expected. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Most of the light rain and snow mix will be east along the ridges. We kick off the work week with high temperatures only in the upper 30s, but it will stay mainly...
