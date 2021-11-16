Fighting food insecurity as the holidays draw near

During a social-needs screening, a social worker discovers that a patient, who will soon be discharged, has screened positive for food insecurity, meaning they struggle to afford or access enough nutritious food to sustain a healthy life. Rather than spending time calling individual community-based organizations (CBOs) to find help for the patient, the social worker simply posts a request on a website and not only finds an organization that can provide the food, but also a way to have it delivered directly to the patient’s home. Two clicks and the problem is solved.
Comments / 0