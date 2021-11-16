Fighting food insecurity as the holidays draw near

OTTUMWA, Iowa (KYOU) - The people at Grace Ottumwa decided to start a garden once they bought their new property. Richard Gaumer the chair of Grace Garden says the purpose of this project was to help those who are facing hunger with a tight wallet. The thought was, since they have the resources to help those who need it, why not? So, they decided to donate whatever food they could grow. “Well, it’s good fresh produce it’s nutritious, and it will relieve some of their need to spend money, to purchase things.”

OTTUMWA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO