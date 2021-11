LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The calls for more state action to try and limit the spread of COVID-19 grew louder on Thursday as the Jefferson County Board of Public Health wrote a letter to Gov. Jared Polis asking for a more serious approach. A recent drastic rise in deaths has concerned health officials as hospitals near capacity. (credit:Drazen Zigic/iStock/Getty Images) “The Jefferson County Board of Health felt it was important to send our own letter to Governor Polis based on the conditions specifically in Jefferson County, including recent data and a sharp uptick in fatalities related to COVID-19,” said Greg Deranleau, the...

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO