Gillespie County

VALENCIA (CBSLA) — No sanctions will be imposed on a Valencia laboratory that processes thousands of the state’s COVID-19 tests after an investigation into allegations its workers were not trained adequately, and specimens were being mishandled. The $25 million lab, announced in August as part of a deal with scientific diagnostics firm PerkinElmer, will ultimately be able to process 150,000 tests per day when it reaches full capacity in March — employing 700. (CBSLA) The Valencia Branch Laboratory, which has performed millions of COVID tests on samples from a network of more than 4,700 specimen collection sites, was determined to have corrected...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 HOURS AGO