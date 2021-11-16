Church, Rotary team up to address hunger issues

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, churches and nonprofits in Frederick teamed up to host a free dinner Saturday evening for the less fortunate. Overall, the participating organizations — which included five churches, four nonprofits and Frederick Health — served over 250 meals and provided free coats, coronavirus vaccines and flu shots to families, said the Rev. Paul Foss, a pastor at Mount Airy’s Damascus Road Community Church.
There are a couple of ugly and unwanted guests at many Thanksgiving tables this year. Their names are inflation and isolation. Rising food costs and the lingering pandemic have put the treasured meal in peril for area families, but churches and organizations are offering free Thanksgiving meals or food baskets to quell hungry bellies and hurting hearts during the holiday.
The COVID-19 pandemic and the Great Resignation are pushing businesses to pay more attention to their involvement in the community. Existing companies are thinking more about how they not only fulfill their business purposes but also make a difference, said Jonathan Liebert, CEO/executive director of the Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado and the National Institute for Social Impact.
These steps will help you lay the foundation for a healthy staff culture from the ground up. One of the most common questions I get from church planters is, “How do I build a staff culture when I’m the only staff member?”. Even though church planters might not have many...
The free, 24/7 pantries have been installed at the YMCA, above, and Lunch Break, below. In partnership with Lunch Break, the Salvation Army and the Red Bank Family YMCA, these pantries will provide a limited free supply of items often needed by families. The colorfully painted, unlocked pantries are accessible 24/7 for anyone in need to use.
NEW BERN, Craven County — Disabled American Veterans is a non-profit organization that helps more than 1 million veterans each year, with chapters in communities across the nation. Senior Vice Commander of the DAV, Craven County Chapter #40 Eugene Passarelli said some of the requests are financial. “Quite often we...
The Charles City Rotary Club raised almost $4,500 with its scrap metal fundraiser last month. The Club’s Chris Garden says donations from residents of various items containing scrap metal added up nicely at Tynan’s Recycling in Charles City. Garden says they also received $100 from a donor and while the...
Young volunteers work side by side to fill and package bags of dried foods such as rice and grain to ship abroad to alleviate poverty and famine at Plymouth Church of Christ Sunday, November 7. Various tables hosted various sorting equipment and stations for sealing packages. Whenever a milestone goal for the number of packages was met, the members sounded a gong to encourage efficiency. This is the second year that members of the church worked in tandem to supply food to impoverished areas as part of its bid to battle hunger. (Staff photo by Arthur Howell)
Second harvest food bank had a trailer at the arena entrance to collect graciously donated items. Second harvest is in need of nonperishable food items, personal hygiene products ,and monetary donations. Second harvest food bank provides the military share program for families with at least one member who has served...
The Foundation of the Food Processing Suppliers Association (FFPSA), teamed up with the Food Processing Association’s members to work with the Greater Chicago Food Depository on 2021 DEFEAT HUNGER Campaign. This is the fifth time that the Association has initiated an effort to help those in need in Cook County. The Defeat Hunger campaign was created in 2013 with the goal of helping to feed the hundreds of thousands of Cook County residents the Food Depository serves every year.
FAIRMONT — In Marion County, where many farmers still grow their own food, thousands of people are hungry. And when people are hungry, it’s not always convenient to visit a food pantry. Several informal groups are tackling emergency food needs by placing blessing boxes throughout the county. “Churches and other...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Munsey United Methodist Church is doing its part to fight hunger by packing 20,000 meals for Rise Against Hunger. The event will take place at the Munsey Church on Tuesday, Nov. 16 from 6 to 8 p.m. “Food insecurity is a big concern for us, both locally and globally. Hunger […]
Barn Door Ciderworks and Root Cause Farm will be joining forces to fight community hunger Nov. 18, during a fundraiser at the Ciderworks, just 20 minutes southeast of downtown Asheville. The event will kick off Root Cause Farm’s year-end appeal, Giving Tuesdays. Root Cause Farm is excited to greet visitors...
Catholic Charities of Chemung and Schuyler Counties is teaming up with Cargill Salt in Watkins Glen for a new initiative to combat hunger. Sponsored by Cargill, the Bags of Hope are large tote bags that can be checked out” from Catholic Charities. Each bag will include a shopping list. Once items on the list are purchased, they can be returned to Catholic Charities.
CRUSO — These days, Cruso United Methodist Church is a stop-in area for those still dealing with the aftermath of serious flooding in the community that struck on Aug. 17. While the church property is conveniently located on high ground just a few miles from many of the hardest-hit homes in the county, church leaders are quick to point out the outreach help stretches far beyond their small membership.
READING, Pa. — Hundreds of hot meals are being given to the needy in Reading. "We gave out boxed food, and it broke our hearts, man," shared Pastor Earl Wise, The Real Church. "There were some people, a population of people, that didn't have can openers and couldn't cook the meal."
An organization called "Lawyers Fighting Hunger" spent Saturday putting together bags of holiday food to be donated across Green Country. The organization partnered with Iron Gate in Tulsa to give away 1,000 turkeys and other food for people in need. On Saturday, volunteers packed 1,000 bags of food to donate...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) - A local church teamed up with Purdue students and alumni for a good cause on Saturday. First United Methodist Church hosted Purdue's annual "Winterization" event, which helps the older and handicapped residents of our community with yard work. The Wesley Foundation at Purdue, a United-Methodist-sponsored, on-campus ministry group, organized the event. From recruiting helpers, to maintaining a list of residences in need, this group was successfully able to make the Greater Lafayette Area a little more prepared for the winter ahead.
