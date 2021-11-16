Church, Rotary team up to address hunger issues

Young volunteers work side by side to fill and package bags of dried foods such as rice and grain to ship abroad to alleviate poverty and famine at Plymouth Church of Christ Sunday, November 7. Various tables hosted various sorting equipment and stations for sealing packages. Whenever a milestone goal for the number of packages was met, the members sounded a gong to encourage efficiency. This is the second year that members of the church worked in tandem to supply food to impoverished areas as part of its bid to battle hunger. (Staff photo by Arthur Howell)

PLYMOUTH, NC ・ 13 DAYS AGO