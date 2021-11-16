ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A gathering of neighbors’

“It’s been a gathering of neighbors and...

Popculture

'Tiger King's Jeff Johnson Dead at 58

Tiger King star Jeff Johnson has died. Johnson, a reptile dealer who appeared in the hit Netflix docuseries' first season in March 2020 passed away at his Oklahoma home in September of this year. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to TMZ over the weekend that Johnson died by suicide. He was 58.
TVOvermind

Remembering Bergen Williams: Actress Died at 62

Bergen Williams is a face most everyone recognizes. She’s not just a lovely actress with a lot to offer, either. She’s a woman who has made history, who has entertained the masses for many years, and who has one of the most loyal followings in Hollywood. She is one of the most beloved daytime soap opera stars of all time – she’s well-known and loved for her role on “General Hospital”. It is with great sadness that we bring you the news that Bergen Williams has passed away after a long health battle. What’s shocking is that her death is not a recent death. The famous actress died on July 20, 2021, but her family did not announce the death of their beloved until November 17, 2021. Perhaps they were processing the loss of someone so important, or perhaps they simply did not feel the need to share her death with the world. Whatever the reason for waiting four months to announce her death, however, the world wants her family and friends to know that we mourn with them. Let’s take a moment to remember the immense talent.
The Independent

Woman calls out ‘daddy privilege’ after husband praised for completing her usual errands

A woman has called out the phenomenon of “daddy privilege” while revealing her husband was praised as a “hero” for running errands with their six-month-old son.Chloe Sexton, the owner of BluffCakes bakery in Memphis, Tennessee, who goes by the username @chloebluffcakes on TikTok, discussed the public perception of her husband, and other fathers, in a video shared to the app in October.In the clip, Sexton, who is holding the couple’s six-month-old son Theodore on her hip, revealed that she often has to bring the baby along as she runs errands for her business.However, according to Sexton, her husband recently performed...
Outsider.com

‘Little House on the Prairie’ Star Melissa Gilbert Undergoes ‘Intense’ Surgery

The “Little House on the Prairie” actress just underwent intense oral surgery. She is doing well and in recovery. Melissa Gilbert is known for so much more than her acting. An author and advocate for sobriety, Gilbert is a busy woman. Today, however, Gilbert is recovering after undergoing dental surgery. In her latest Instagram post, the “Little House on the Prairie” star shares a lengthy update with her fans.
theasburycollegian.com

Gathering together

Founded on a Wesleyan-Holiness Tradition, Asbury says it is committed to cultivating the community that Jesus calls us into as his followers. This means enjoying meals together, tri-weekly chapel attendance, engaging in clubs and small groups. One of the most prominent small groups is Gather, where one overarching theme is studied in every hall on Monday nights across campus.
FOX West Texas

Navigating family gatherings at Thanksgiving

TEXAS, USA — Most families are spending Thanksgiving together for the first time in two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Navigating the plethora of conversations, personalities and beliefs can be difficult but it is possible with the right preparation. To help make your holiday gatherings joyful and void of...
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Recalling a gathering of veterans

"Seeing the recent story about a barbershop got me to recall an experience in 1968, at the age of 9 or 10. "As I sat in the barber chair, there were several men sitting in the waiting chairs along the wall. The youngest, a hippy-looking guy, was talking about his time in Vietnam to the man next to him, who served in Korea.
Powell Tribune

Japanese Club Gathering

Japanese Club Gathering: Dango Cooking Class from 4-5 p.m. at the NWC Intercultural House, 565 College Drive in Powell. Free and open to the public.
