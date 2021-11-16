ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Water Be Used As A Fuel For Vehicles? – Water4gas Reviews

The DC/DC converter takes the voltage of your main (traction) battery pack and reduces it to 12V which keeps your 12V battery charged. An electric vehicle still needs an 12V battery to power all the lights, stereo, horn etc. Keeping this battery charged can be achieved other ways as well. Some...

Newswise

Electric vehicles dominate list of efficient cars in 2022 Fuel Economy Guide

Newswise — As the holiday road trip season approaches and more workers are headed back to offices and daily commutes, Oak Ridge National Laboratory has released the federal government’s new 2022 Fuel Economy Guide. The report provides the latest fuel efficiency stats and money-saving tips for new and used vehicles.
CARS
FireEngineering.com

Vehicle Fires: Plastic Fuel Tanks

There are a vast variety of calls that firefighters respond to every day. When we arrive at the firehouse for a tour, the tones drop, setting in motion our familiar 911 response, but the various emergencies we might face runs the gamut from structure fires, medical emergencies, gas calls, motor vehicle accidents, and on and on. Among these frequent calls are vehicle fires. Depending on where we work, vehicle fires are sometimes the most common type of fires to which we respond. I’m not downplaying or discarding the endless list of hazards that come along with them, but often, we consider these vehicle fires as relatively “routine.” We arrive, position a block to provide for a safe working area, stretch a Mattydale, break it at 100 feet, extinguish the fire, conduct some overhaul, and try and get the VIN/license plate numbers. Sometimes there is more to it, but in a nutshell, that’s your basic vehicle fire, barring extenuating circumstances like explosions, below-grade parking garages, exposures, etc. At the same time, one factor which fire crews seem to encounter more often of late is the presence of gasoline on the ground that has ignited and is on fire.
CARS
gmauthority.com

General Motors Commits To Phasing Out Fossil-Fuel Vehicles By 2040

General Motors has signed on with several other automakers in committing to phasing out fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040. General Motors is joined by Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Jaguar Land Rover, Volvo, and six other major automakers in committing to cutting out fossil fuel-powered vehicles in the next several decades. The commitments follow the United Nations Climate Change Conference, with several national, state, and local governmental bodies also joining the agreement.
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Signs Pledge To Phase Out Fossil Fuel Vehicles By 2040

It’s no secret that Ford is investing heavily in electrification with an eye toward a complete transition to EVs at some point in the future. In Europe, that includes a recent commitment to convert to a 100 percent zero-emissions capable, all-electric, or plug-in hybrid passenger vehicle lineup by mid-2026, which will then become all-electric by 2030 or perhaps even sooner. The automaker hasn’t yet set a similar goal for its North American passenger vehicle lineup, but it intends to make the transition eventually and become carbon-neutral globally by 2050. However, Ford has now signed a pledge to phase out all of its fossil fuel vehicles by 2040, according to Reuters.
ECONOMY
Shore News Network

U.S. vehicle fuel economy hits new high in 2020 — EPA

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said the fuel economy for new vehicles hit a new high in the 2020 model year at 25.4 miles per gallon but most automakers relied on credits to meet federal emissions requirements. The report said since 2004, carbon dioxide emissions have decreased...
TRAFFIC
CNET

Toyota announces pricing for 2022 Mirai fuel cell vehicle

Toyota's second-generation Mirai hydrogen fuel-cell-powered vehicle represents a considerable improvement over the first-generation car, particularly when it comes to looks. And while it's not a car that works for people all over the country (hydrogen availability is still a problem), for those people who live where there is a hydrogen infrastructure, it's a pretty compelling car. Only, how much does it cost?
CARS
ihsmarkit.com

Fuel for Thought: Can Electrification Deliver for Commercial Vehicles?

This month's theme: Can Electrification Deliver for Commercial Vehicles?. Even in the face of the global pandemic and semiconductor shortages, commercial vehicle product segments continue to move forward. Light commercial vehicles (LCVs) and medium- and heavy-duty vehicles are experiencing periods of growth and transition. IHS Markit recently completed a Light...
CARS
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

Strategies for reducing the fossil-fuel impact of electric vehicles

Contributed by Philip T. Krein, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Zhejiang University, China. The impact of electric transportation on pollution and reduced carbon emissions and fossil-fuel consumption is complicated. On the one hand, well-designed electric vehicles (EVs) use much less energy per mile than conventionally-fueled vehicles. For passenger cars, good all-electric designs use roughly a quarter of the energy per mile of gasoline cars, tracing back to the source. On the other hand, the emissions impact tends to be much more local, and depends on how electricity is generated in a region.
TRAFFIC
CarBuzz.com

Ford CEO's Warning Needs To Be Taken Seriously

Legacy automakers like Ford and Volkswagen cannot afford to ignore new competitors like Tesla and Rivian. Tesla managed to change the entire automotive landscape beginning with the launch of the Model S in 2012. At first, mainstream brands didn't take this EV too seriously. The situation is completely different today. Both Ford and VW have committed billions of dollars to battery and autonomous driving technologies while GM plans to be EV-only by 2035.
BUSINESS
Motorious

Toyota Busts The Car Microchip Shortage

Unless you’ve been living in a cave or under a rock, you know for about a year automakers have been suffering from a shortage of microprocessor chips which are necessary for a number of features. This has meant auto giants shuttering factories for weeks on end, trimming back on production, and even storing unfinished cars in hopes they can install the chips at a later date. With predictions of this situation being alleviated in a matter or months or even a couple of years, it might be shocking to hear Toyota has already found a solution.
BUSINESS
automotive-fleet.com

The State of the Wholesale Used-Vehicle Market

The highs in the used-vehicle market over the past year have been undeniably record breaking. However, while wholesale values remain strong, industry analysts point to a slight softening in the market. The driving force behind the soaring values can be explained by the most “extreme imbalance” of supply and demand...
RETAIL
rics.org

Can we overcome our dependence on fossil fuels?

A major part of the push towards becoming a net zero world is the need to get more of our energy from clean, renewable sources. As COP26 in Glasgow proved, there are a lot of difficult decisions for countries aiming to wean themselves off coal or oil and onto more sustainable energy, such as wind and solar.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MotorBiscuit

The Oldest Cars With Apple Carplay: Find A Used Vehicle That Can Connect To Your iPhone

Are you looking for a used car with Apple CarPlay? When Apple unveiled its CarPlay software, it changed infotainment forever. The beautiful, convenient system connects to your phone and integrates your favorite apps into your car. The world first glimpsed the iOS software at the 2014 Geneva Motor Show with select Volvo, Mercedes, and Ferrari prototypes demonstrating fully-working systems. The 2014 Ferrari FF was the first car available to the public with CarPlay. It was followed by the 2014 Kia Soul. But other manufacturers were slower to integrate the iOS software. Here are the oldest cars with Apple CarPlay that you can buy.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Toyota says to develop alternative fuels with other Japanese vehicle makers

OKAYAMA, Japan (Reuters) - Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it will partner with four other Japanese vehicle makers to explore the viability of alternative green fuels for internal combustion engine cars, including hydrogen and synthetic fuels derived from biomass. The companies, which in addition to Toyota include Mazda Motor...
BUSINESS

