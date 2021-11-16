ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Jags claw back

By EASportsToday.com
easportstoday.com
 8 days ago

7A Spain Park rallies from nine-point halftime deficit, then holds off Jacksonville in the closing seconds to dump the Golden Eagles. JACKSONVILLE – After Jacksonville broke the scoreboard in its season opener with a shorthanded lineup, everyone wanted to know what the Golden Eagles could do with a full complement of...

www.easportstoday.com

nfldraftdiamonds.com

Sophomore football standout from Lenoir-Rhyne Omari Alexander shot and killed last night

Lenoir-Rhyne Sophomore football player Omari Drovon Alexander was shot and killed last night in North Carolina. According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call around the Civitan Court Apartments in Hickory, North Carolina. Upon arrival, officers found the 19-year-old Alexander unresponsive in the driver’s seat of a black 2015 Chevrolet Camaro with the engine running. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Troy Messenger

Notebook: Trojans knock off the Jags

The Troy Trojans enter week 11 of the college football season one win shy of bowl eligibility. The Trojans knocked off in-state rival South Alabama on Saturday afternoon, improving their overall record on the season to 5-4. The Trojans are 3-2 in conference play. The Trojans remain at home for...
TROY, AL
Griffin Daily News

Jags, Tigers to clash in battle of the cats

Class AAAA No. 10-state ranked Spalding High and No. 13-ranked Troup County clash in an opening-round game in the Class AAAA State Tournament 7 p.m., Thursday at Callaway Stadium in LaGrange. “We’re all excited,” second-year Spalding head coach Carl Kearney said of the Jags first state playoff game since 2017.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
easportstoday.com

Bulldogs sink Pirates

PIEDMONT — Post-season experience won’t make any plays on the field, but it can make all the difference when it comes to feeling comfortable in a big game. Piedmont put its substantial postseason experience to good use Friday night, riding its comfort wave to a 43-14 win over previously unbeaten Winfield in the Class 3A playoffs that coach Steve Smith called one of the team’s most complete games of the year.
SPORTS
midlothianmirror.com

No. 23 Jags split games vs. ranked foes

The Heritage High School girls’ basketball team split their games last week, dropping one at Decatur before claiming a quality home victory over a small-school powerhouse team. The Class 4A No. 23-ranked Jaguars (2-1) steadily pulled away for the first three quarters before letting up at the end for a...
HIGH SCHOOL
easportstoday.com

Getting after it

Oxford turns up its defensive pressure in the second half to beat Plainview and remain undefeated. OXFORD – Plainview coach Luke Griggs came back to the bench after halftime and lamented to no one in particular if his Lady Bears had boxed out better in the first half they’d be leading by a lot more than the eight that showed on the scoreboard.
OXFORD, AL
NBC Sports

Jags' Jenkins ejected for punching helmetless Jennings

Jauan Jennings is known for his physicality, and that was fully on display Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers' second-year wide receiver got caught up in a tussle with Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins during the second quarter, and Jennings lost his helmet while blocking. Jenkins,...
NFL
Cecil Daily

Football: Perryville claws past Bo Manor 24-14

PERRYVILLE — The Perryville football team had seen this movie before. Two weeks after having to squeak out a 7-6 win over rival Bohemia Manor, the Panthers found themselves down 6-0 to the Eagles on Friday. The Panthers were determined to write a better ending, and did just that as...
PERRYVILLE, MD
Washington Times-Herald

Colts survive slugfest with Jags to return to .500

INDIANAPOLIS – Glass half-full: The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last seven games to get back to .500, and the two losses during that stretch have come in overtime against two of the AFC’s top teams. Glass half empty: Indianapolis has yet to win a game this season...
NFL
easportstoday.com

Friday basketball

Here is a list of scores and highlights from Friday nigh’s high school basketball action reported to East Alabama Sports Today. TCC 80, FAITH 77: Cameron Swain scored 14 of his 47 points in the fourth quarter and overtime to help TCC survive. The Fightin’ Tigers got two of their five 3-pointers and went 4-of-6 to win the extra period.
HIGH SCHOOL
Wilkes Journal Patriot

App State beats Jags, takes solo first

BOONE — Ferocious defense and fourth-down efficiency carried App State to a Sun Belt victory that gave the Mountaineers sole possession of first place in the East Division. App State pulled away for a 31-7 win against South Alabama in front of 29,348 fans at Kidd Brewer Stadium and is now the only team on the East side with one league loss. The Mountaineers (8-2, 5-1) entered Saturday in a first-place tie with Coastal Carolina, which lost the head-to-head matchup in Boone and suffered a second league loss Saturday against Georgia State.
BOONE, NC
southpasadenareview.com

Tigers Unable to Claw Back in Postseason Opener

First published in the Nov. 5 print issue of the South Pasadena Review. By Nathan Cambridge. The South Pasadena High boys’ water polo team captured the Rio Hondo League championship and their reward was a berth in the playoffs, starting with a match hosting San Marcos High of Santa Barbara.
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
miamihurricanes.com

Canes Claw Past Wildcats

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami women’s basketball team moved to 2-0 on the season after defeating the Bethune-Cookman Tigers (1-1), 55-43, Friday night at the Watsco Center. “Bethune-Cookman came in here fighting hard,” head coach Katie Meier said. “We’ve got to find some go-to players and some...
CORAL GABLES, FL
midlothianmirror.com

Jags’ season ends with loss to Aubrey

RICHARDSON — The 2021 volleyball season came to an end for Heritage High School last Tuesday as Aubrey swept the Jaguars, 25-20, 25-18, 25-16, at J.J. Pearce High School in the Class 4A Region II quarterfinals. The Jags finish the season at 30-19 overall, but not before winning a share...
RICHARDSON, TX
haysfreepress.com

Jags secure first playoff run

The Johnson Jaguars football team took second place out of 12-5A, Division I and secured the program’s first-ever postseason berth. The Jags took hold of second place in the district standings with a 44-27 win over New Braunfels Canyon in Friday’s regular season finale at Bob Shelton Stadium. Johnson now advances to compete in the 5A, Division I playoffs.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
tbrnewsmedia.com

Shoreham-Wading River Wildcats claw Panthers

The Wildcats of Shoreham-Wading River did what they usually do, struck first in the Suffolk Division IV semi-final game at Thomas A. Cutinella Memorial Field for a 6-0 lead against Miller Place Nov 12. The Panthers answered the call with a touchdown of their own at the 5:40 minute mark in the first to tie the game, 6-6, on a 10-yard run by Scotty Seymour but that would be the last time the Panthers picked up the phone.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
easportstoday.com

A young gun

OXFORD – The Oxford roster lists Jaylen Alexander as an eighth-grader, but he doesn’t want the basketball public to look at him like that. And he sure didn’t play like that Thursday night. The 6-footer who wears No. 0 did everything he could to convince the world he can play...
HIGH SCHOOL
indianapolismonthly.com

Game 10: Jags-Colts, .500 Edition

Hey there, Colts fans. I’m Nate Miller, the Carson-Wentz-shovel-pass of football analysts. That there is Indianapolis Monthly editor-in-chief Michael Rubino, and over there is noted friend-of-Reggie-Wayne Derek Schultz. The three of us are burdened with the unfortunate task of discussing yesterday’s 23-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, which went from F–KING AROUND grandly and audaciously in the beginning … to very quickly FINDING OUT soon thereafter. The only reason the Colts ever stopped finding out was because the game ended.
NFL
myleaderpaper.com

Jags, Hawks play for district football championships tonight

Seckman (9-2) at Jackson (10-0) The Indians are the defending Class 5 state champions and have won 37 of their last 38 games. Their only loss was to Carthage in overtime of the Class 5 championship in 2019. Jackson averages 48.5 points per game, its high-water mark 80 points against Roosevelt in the season opener. Hillsboro is 9-1 this season and the Hawks’ only loss was a 42-0 drubbing at home to the Indians. Despite the loss of quarterback Cael Welker and a supporting cast of all-state players to graduation, Jackson continues to dominate because of its commitment to the program as a whole. Visiting teams in “The Pit”, the Indians affectionate name for their home field, get claustrophobic because of the close proximity of the fans to the gridiron. Fox played there for a district title in 2018-2019 and wasn’t blown out but the Warriors also never threatened to challenge for the win. Seckman is having its best season ever. The Jaguars won their pool in the Suburban Conference, have a record nine wins and have won the first district games in program history, including last week’s 35-34 thriller against Poplar Bluff in the district semifinals. That makes head coach Nick Baer 2-0 in playoff games in Imperial. Jaguar QB Cole Ruble should receive plenty of support to make the all-state team. Fox had superb, veteran players when it went to “The Pit” but the Warriors didn’t have anyone quite as dynamic as Ruble, who breaks off 80-yard touchdown runs with uncanny consistency. He had 80- and 53-yard TD runs and 248 yards on 38 carries against the stubborn Mules, who scored two touchdowns in the final 5:00, only to lose when their attempt to run in the two-point conversion failed. Ruble is the only player in the St. Louis area with more than 2,000 yards rushing with 2,386 and is second with 30 TDs. Jackson has a way of taking away what a team does best. Ty Kitchen scored two TDs for the Jaguars against Poplar Bluff, including the game-winner in the fourth. Kitchen needs to be able to help Ruble keep the Indians honest on defense if Seckman has a chance to unseat the unquestioned best team in any class the last few years.
HILLSBORO, MO
Post-Searchlight

Bearcats claw Sharks in first round of State Playoffs, 42-0

The Bearcats started their playoff run on Friday night against Islands High School, where they dominated in all three phases of the game, winning in a complete blowout, 42-0. Antavious Murphy opened up scoring in the first quarter with 8:55 left. He caught a 26-yard touchdown pass from Quarterback Bo...
HIGH SCHOOL

