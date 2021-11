From the Disney Parks Blog and written by: Lisa Mendillo. planDisney panelist, Robyn M., loves assisting guests with planning magical vacations to Walt Disney World Resort, but what she loves even more is assisting military families plan their next Disney vacation! Robyn’s husband is a reservist in the United States Navy and after many months away from home, he returned from service earlier this summer only to be surprised by his wife with a 10-day getaway to Walt Disney World Resort! What an incredible way to say “Welcome Home!” If you are a military family looking to create magical memories of your own, you may be wondering, “where do I begin?”

MILITARY ・ 10 DAYS AGO