Steve Sarkisian and Texas will be without a key wide receiver going forward as WR Joshua Moore is no longer with the team, and plans to enter the transfer portal. Moore is a fourth-year wide receiver and came into the season with 16 games of experience and made 10 starts. This season, he has 24 catches for 265 yards and 3 touchdowns, which is third on the team.

TEXAS STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO