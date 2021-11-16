uw fb photo 11-16

COLUMBUS — Backup Ohio State quarterback Jack Miller has been suspended from the football team following an arrest on suspicion of OVI Friday morning in Columbus, according to our news partners at WBNS-TV. >>Victim identified in deadly crash involving ex-Raider Henry Ruggs in Las Vegas. State troopers confirmed to the...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
The football world is mourning the loss of a former Baltimore Colts and Ohio State Buckeyes player. Tom Matte, who played collegiately for Ohio State and then starred in Baltimore, passed away earlier this week according to a statement from the Ravens. He was 82 years old. “Tom became an...
As Arch Manning’s high-profile recruitment towards 2023 intensifies, the Clemson football program has no choice but to fire offensive coordinator Tony Elliott if the Tigers want any hope of getting the five-star quarterback. If the Clemson football program wants to land Arch Manning, they have to let go of Tony...
COLUMBUS (WSYX/WTTE/WKRC) - Former Ohio State linebacker Malik Harrison was struck by a stray bullet in the left calf on Sunday night, according to a statement released by the Baltimore Ravens. According to the Ravens, Harrison was attending a gathering in Cleveland when he was shot. He sustained a non-life-threatening...
ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum believes one major program has a “serious problem.”. Florida was upset by South Carolina on Saturday. The Gators are now 4-5 on the season following the blowout loss to the Gamecocks. What’s going to happen with head coach Dan Mullen?. Finebaum believes it’s a...
Schools are not waiting until the season ends to fire their head football coach. We’ve seen several get the boot already in the last few weeks. Troy’s Chip Lindsey is the latest coach to get canned. Lindsey has been let go with one game left on the schedule, according to Brett McMurphy of The Action Network.
It’s officially rivalry week. Next Saturday, college football teams across the country will play their final games of the regular season. Few games, if any, will be bigger than the one taking place in Ann Arbor. Michigan is set to host Ohio State at the Big House. Both the Wolverines...
On Thursday night, Alabama head coach Nick Saban addressed his team’s running back situation while making his weekly radio appearance. During that discussion, Saban mentioned one of his former players. Since the Crimson Tide are shorthanded at running back, Saban mentioned how Keilan Robinson would be “playing a lot” if...
Over the years, ESPN college football analyst Paul Finebaum has repeatedly criticized Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, mocking the Ann Arbor school for their lack of success on a national stage. In somewhat stunning fashion, though, Finebaum is changing his tune. Yes, the ESPN college football analyst...
Lane Kiffin, the head coach commandeering the Rebels this Saturday as they take the field at Jordan-Hare Stadium this coming Saturday opposite Auburn football, has everyone talking about his next move after Ole Miss. Radio hosts in Mississippi believe he’s a flight risk if the LSU job is offered to...
Kirk Herbstreit has fired back at a fan who did not appreciate his opinion on Tuesday’s College Football Playoff rankings about what happens to Alabama if Georgia beats the Crimson Tide in Atlanta. The debate, which included interjection from Tim Brando, focused on Alabama still getting in the Playoff even...
With Mel Tucker reportedly staying put in East Lansing and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher repeatedly and publicly rebuking any LSU talk, the Tigers’ coaching search is in an interesting spot. According to a new report, LSU is looking at another SEC name: Mark Stoops. Kentucky Sports Radio’s Matt Jones reported...
Three major candidates have emerged in LSU’s coaching search to replace Ed Orgeron. Lincoln Riley reportedly isn’t in the mix. Jimbo Fisher has been rumored to be one of the Tigers’ top candidates. An LSU source told Matt Jones of KSR he’s at the top of the list. Fisher is...
Alabama entered the week ranked No. 2 in the College Football Playoff rankings and in ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI). The latter is no longer the case, as of Sunday morning, as the Tide have fallen from the No. 2 spot. In the latest ESPN FPI rankings, Georgia still checks...
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
Scott Frost’s 2021 Nebraska Cornhuskers might be the greatest 3-8 team in the history of college football. That’s not saying much, of course, but it could spark some reason for optimism heading into the 2022 season. On Saturday, Nebraska lost another close one, falling to Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium...
LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
The Florida Gators were missing Anthony Richardson over the weekend and it’s because he suffered a pretty embarrassing injury. There is nothing good happening with Florida football right now. The Gators are an absolute disaster and head coach Dan Mullen (who is largely responsible for nearly every aspect of Florida’s...
Nebraska suffered another one-score heartbreaking loss on Saturday against Wisconsin. The Cornhuskers are now 3-8 overall as they lost their seventh one-score game of the season against the Badgers. They have been in virtually every game this season but haven’t been able to make the extra play to win games.
