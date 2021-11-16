A Thicker Kicker Burger sits on a plate

Who doesn't enjoy a slider? If you have ever had White Castle before, it's more than likely you've had their small yet addictive hamburgers. Those tiny burgers are the basic slider; a miniature hamburger. According to Serious Eats, White Castle founder Walter Anderson is credited with inventing the first slider in Wichita, Kansas, in 1916. The name "slider," however, is believed to have been created by U.S. Navy sailors in the 1940s, who referred to the mini burgers as "sliders" since they supposedly "slid" around the grill as the ship maneuvered waves (via American Social). To no one's surprise, a miniature hamburger with cheese, onions, and savory condiments would turn out to be pretty popular, especially in White Castle's case.

RESTAURANTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO