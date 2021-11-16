A Thicker Kicker Burger sits on a plate

Hot dog aficionados know that one of the best regional hot dog styles is none other than the Chicago dog, an all-beef hot dog in a steamed poppy seed bun that's been "dragged through the garden," with an extensive list of toppings including yellow mustard, green relish, onions, tomato, pickles, sport peppers, and celery salt, per Hot Dog Chicago Style. For more than 50 years, Portillo's has been serving up these tasty dogs, along with Italian beef sandwiches dipped in gravy, chargrilled burgers, Chicago-style tamales, and its famous chocolate cake, its website reads.
