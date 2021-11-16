Through The Wire - Week 11

We have now reached the stretch run of the season. Some teams are starting to pull away from the pack while others are fighting for a playoff spot. When choosing which players to pick up, make sure you consider the types of players you need on your roster. Are you looking for the safety of a player that can bring you 8-10 fantasy points per week, or do you need to swing for the fences on a player who could give you nothing or give you 20 points? Week 11 only has two teams this week, Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos, but injuries continue unabated, and we always need to adjust for them. As always, we'll look at rostership percentages from Sleeper and ESPN, but feel free to reach out to me on Twitter, @ShaneIsTheWorst, directly if you play on another platform and have questions pertaining to those sites.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO