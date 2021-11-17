Five observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Gardner-Webb

With Duke's long-awaited season opener against Kentucky almost here, the Blue Zone brings you three keys to a Blue Devil victory at Madison Square Garden:. Duke has one of the most physically talented frontcourts in the country with six-foot-ten Paolo Banchero and seven-foot Mark Williams, meaning it will be hard to find a tandem that can keep up with their size in the paint. Although Kentucky added West Virginia transfer forward Oscar Tshiebwe, their tallest player is still just six-foot-nine. As such, the Wildcats likely will not have a body that can control the post when the Blue Devils’ starters are in, so Banchero and Williams should make sure to capitalize on their advantage. Instead of hanging around the perimeter or settling for jump shots, the duo should take it hard to the rack consistently and force the Wildcats to match their physicality.

KENTUCKY STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO