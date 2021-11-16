Frank Vogel says Lakers did not “adjust well” to Bulls’ double-teaming Anthony Davis

In June 2021, the Lakers conducted their exit interviews. These interviews concluded a season that fell extremely short of their championship aspirations as the team had just been eliminated in the first round by the Phoenix Suns. The elimination wasn’t necessarily surprising at the moment given the fact that Anthony Davis wasn’t healthy and that the team never really had an opportunity to get organized before the playoffs due to Davis and LeBron James missing two to three months of games at the same exact time. Despite the two players missing a considerable amount of time, Frank Vogel was able to create the number one ranked defense in the NBA in terms of Defensive Rating. Rob Pelinka stated in his exit interview that he thought Vogel “did everything he could” for the team in the 2020-21 season, also saying the following (per Harrison Faigen and Silver Screen & Roll):

