In the previous round of realignment, during 2013 and 2014, Liberty University pursued Conference USA, among other FBS conferences, even offering the league $24 million to join the league. C-USA elected not to extend an invitation to Liberty or even go to a vote among its members at that time, but a lot has changed over the past 7 years and C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod was in Lynchburg on Friday to officially welcome the Liberty Flames as one of C-USA’s newest members.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO