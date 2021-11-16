Twitter rolls out redesigned misinformation warning labels

It is only available to Twitter Blue subscribers. Have you ever been upset at yourself because you sent out an important tweet, it went viral and you noticed it had a typo in it? Twitter wants to help. Starting today, the social media platform is rolling out an ‘Undo Tweet’ feature that will give you the opportunity to preview and perfect your tweets for up to 60 seconds before they’re sent out for all to see.

INTERNET ・ 12 DAYS AGO