USC Hoops Defeats Florida Gulf Coast

The USC Trojans traveled to Alico Stadium to face off against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles, Tuesday after beating Cal State Northridge and Temple in their first two games.

In his return to Dunk City, Andy Enfield’s squad remained undefeated on the season as his team defeated the Eagles 78-61.

Memphis transfer Boogie Ellis continued his strong start to the season, putting up 18 points, eight rebounds, and six assists, the third straight game he’s hit double digit scoring. Chevez Goodwin poured in 20 points, a career-high at USC, on 10-15 field goal attempts.

Eagles’ guard Cyrus Largie led the team in scoring last season with 13.4 points per game, a trend that continued against the Trojans, as the junior scored 20 points on 7-16 shooting to keep the Eagles afloat.

Despite the loss of Evan Mobley, the Trojans have played a similar style to the previous season when they reached the Elite Eight. Enfield’s group will control the boards, play big, dig in defensively, and create shots in the paint to make up for lackluster jump shooting. The Trojans managed to keep the Eagles at bay throughout the game without giving up the lead, an essential trait of a veteran team.

Looking Ahead: The Trojans return to Galen Center to host Dixie State, who are 1-1 on the season after losing to Gonzaga and defeating Southern Utah.

Final Score: 78-61

