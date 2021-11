When diving into the world of nutrition, there are a lot of different factors you can focus on. Everywhere you turn it seems that someone is touting the next obscure micronutrient purported to radically change your health. When it comes down to it, though, nutrition is built on three main macronutrients that pretty much everyone is at least somewhat familiar with: protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Consuming these important macronutrients in their proper ratios is one of the simplest ways to ensure you're getting adequate nutrition to fuel your body and mind, and keep you energized for life's daily activities.

NUTRITION ・ 14 DAYS AGO