ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Special Meeting of the Board November 19

njcrda.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn accordance with the Senator Byron M. Baer Open Public Meetings Act, this notice is to advise that the Casino...

njcrda.com

Comments / 0

Related
smcorridornews.com

SMCISD Board of Trustees call special meeting to hold budget workshop

SAN MARCOS – The San Marcos CISD Board of Trustees called a Special Meeting to be held on Wednesday, November 10 to hold a budget workshop. The meeting will begin at 6:00 p.m. in the San Marcos High School Criminal Justice Classroom at 2601 Rattler Road. Budget workshops promote collaborative discussions among residents and Board of Trustees staff to offer a greater depth of budget-related input to local officials. A Public Forum is on the agenda to hear how parents, teachers and the local community view possible changes to the budget.
SAN MARCOS, TX
wfmd.com

Frederick County School Board To Hold Special Meeting Next Week

Members will discuss understaffing and it’s impact on the School System. Frederick, Md (KM) A special meeting is scheduled for next week by the Frederick County Board of Education to discuss how understaffing has affecting the School System and its employees. On Wednesday, Board Member Liz Barrett had wanted she...
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
illinoisnewsnow.com

Agenda for Henry County Board Meeting Thursday November 18th

The Henry County Board will meet on Thursday, November 18th at 6 Pm at the Courthouse in Cambridge. The agenda for Thursday’s meeting is below…. Call meeting to order 6:00 p.m. – Kippy Breeden, Board Chair. Prayer – Kathy Nelson, Chaplain. Pledge of Allegiance. Call of the Roll. Approval of...
POLITICS
North Cook News

Planning & Zoning Board Meeting -Canceled on November 23

City of Des Plaines recently issued the following announcement. Location: Des Plaines City Hall - Council Chambers. Address: 1420 Miner Street Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. The Planning & Zoning Board meets on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month (except December when only the 1st meeting will be held).
DES PLAINES, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#P L 2020 C 11
illinoisnewsnow.com

Agenda Released for Kewanee School Board Meeting on Monday, November 15th

II. CLOSED SESSION: * (C) (1) to consider the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the District and (C) (2) to consider collective negotiating matters between the public body and its employees or their representatives, or deliberations concerning salary schedules for one or more classes of employees (C) (5) the purchase or lease of real property for the use of the public body (C) (8) Security Procedures (C) (9) Student Disciplinary Cases (C) (11) Litigation * 5ILCS 120/2 Open Meetings The School Code of Illinois/2021.
EDUCATION
weisradio.com

Cherokee County School Board Meeting For Monday, November 8th, 2021

Two Cherokee County FFA Programs received some much appreciated funding during the Monday meeting of the Cherokee County School Board, representatives from Alabama Farm Credit were in attendance to make the presentation of $1,000 each to Cedar Bluff and Spring Garden FFA Programs. In other business, the board approved minutes...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Sacramento Observer

River Delta Unified School District Board of Trustees Meets November 9

The RDUSD Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Among the issues planned for discussion is to review a maintenance, operations & transportation update, monthly personnel reports, and the district’s monthly expenditure report. The agenda can be found here: https://rdusd-ca.schoolloop.com/file/1516177873112/1418888548714/972009195437419106.pdf. The meeting will be...
CLARKSBURG, CA
Western Michigan University Magazine

Board of Trustees to consider four-year contract with AFSCME during special meeting

KALAMAZOO, Mich.—The Western Michigan University Board of Trustees will meet via virtual platform for a special meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16. The primary agenda item is to consider approval of a labor contract with Local 1668 and Council 25 of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees union (AFSCME). The livestream is available at wmich.edu/trustees.
KALAMAZOO, MI
bedfordny.gov

Public Notice of 11/9/21 – Town Board Special Meeting

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Town of Bedford Town Board will be holding an emergency meeting for the purposes of setting a board meeting and public hearing for Monday 11/22/21 before 5 PM to approve a bond resolution necessary for the Town to qualify to apply for a EFC Water Infrastructure Grant which is due on 11/22/21.
BEDFORD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy