Is a Jones Fracture an Avulsion Fracture?

A 26-year-old man who was in a motorcycle crash arrived at the ED with a Glasgow Coma Scale score of 3T. Following stabilization in the trauma bay, trauma scans were obtained. The patient sustained extensive non-orthopedic injuries including severe craniofacial trauma (multifocal subarachnoid and subdural hematomas), bilateral rib fractures with associated pneumothorax and sternal fractures. He also sustained significant orthopedic injuries, including a right diaphyseal femur fracture, right diaphyseal tibia fracture, right patella fracture, type 1 open diaphyseal radius and ulna fractures, left inferior pubic ramus fracture and right scapular body fracture. There was no evidence of ipsilateral femoral neck fracture in preoperative radiographs or the CT scan (Figure 1). There was also concern for superficial femoral artery injury and impending compartment syndrome of the patient’s right thigh. Therefore, he was taken emergently to the OR for vascular exploration and thigh fasciotomies by the general surgery trauma team. Orthopedics was consulted intraoperatively for temporization of the patient’s long bone injuries, which included using a spanning external fixator for the entire right lower extremity and irrigation and debridement with sugar-tong splinting of his right upper extremity.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO