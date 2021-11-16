What Should I Eat After A Night of Binge Eating?

For exclusive access to all our stories, including sequences, teacher tips, video classes, and more, join Outside+ today. You may have noticed that researchers have been zeroing in on our guts as a measure of our overall health. Over the last few years, the link between the gut microbiome, the population of microorganisms in our digestive tract, and well-being have been highlighted in numerous scientific papers – for example, having the right types of bacteria in our digestive systems has been singled out for improving brain performance, helping with weight loss, lowering heart disease risk, elevating the muscle response to exercise, and bring on more robust immune system functioning.
Comments / 0