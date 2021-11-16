What Should I Eat After A Night of Binge Eating?

Sometimes you feel like a nut –- but not just any nut. More and more of us are craving pistachios, a nut that The Produce News reports has overtaken cashews, peanuts, and almonds to become America's favorite, and fastest-growing, snack nut. Today's pistachios, however, may be all but unrecognizable to anyone who hasn't indulged in this product over the past few decades. Back in the 20th century, pistachios were almost always sold in shells, and those shells were a distinctive bright red in color. Part of the joy of eating pistachios, at least for kids, lay in the fact that they stained your fingers and lips bright red. As to the reason behind the red dye, The Spruce Eats speculates that it may have been meant to hide the mottled color of the natural shells.

