FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Two South Florida schools faced social media threats Friday, and one of them lead to an arrest. A thirteen-year-old girl has been charged with a second-degree felony after making Instagram threats towards students and staff at Renaissance Charter school in Pembroke Pines, according to police. Over at Plantation High School there was a code red lockdown due to their own online threat. Earlier in the week, Broward Public Schools launched their #THinkB4UPost campaign regarding social media threats. “We have to pivot the way in which we’re trying to communicate this message to the students by delivering it in that space...

