Gorgon City Announce Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Fernando Loret de Mola, also known as Floret Loret, is a bass beatmaker we’ve been keeping a close eye on. His high-quality consistency and intentional, imaginative vision are what make him one of the best producers in the game right now, landing him on esteemed labels like Deadbeats, mau5trap, and Quality Goods Records. And his forthcoming In Maroon EP will definitely substantiate these claims. Inspired by various undertones of red, Fernando used “color association to help influence the creative process.” He divulges he even “changed the colors in my DAW to different shades of red, [and] the lights in my room as well.” As a special treat for our readers, Floret Loret is giving us an exclusive early listen of the first track from the project, “Submerged.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO