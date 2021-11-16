ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Gorgon City Announce Show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

By Reid BG
this song is sick
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRed Rocks Amphitheatre doesn’t often get many house music bookings, but today we’re excited to share the news that Gorgon City will be playing a headlining show there next spring. Red Rocks...

thissongissick.com

Comments / 0

Related
9NEWS

Tash Sultana to play Red Rocks next summer

MORRISON, Colo. — Australian singer-songwriter Tash Sultana has announced their first United States concert of 2022 will be at Colorado's most-famous music venue. Tickets for the Colorado concert are scheduled to go on sale Friday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com and by phone at 888-929-7849. Ticket prices range from $50 to $70 plus applicable service fees.
DENVER, CO
dancingastronaut.com

Gorgon City revisit ‘Olympia’ with 12 far-reaching takes on their junior album

As Gorgon City made the final turn on their last lap of Olympia tour stops in the U.S., they decided it was only fitting that they renewed their junior album. With only two dates remaining at Los Angeles’ The Shrine and Brooklyn’s Avant Gardner, Gorgon City gave new life to their four-month-old LP by tapping in a grand total of 12 different remixers—some new and some old—for a formal remix package of Olympia.
ROCK MUSIC
edmidentity.com

Svdden Death Brought Intense Darkness to Red Rocks

Svdden Death delivered sinister beats that took everyone from the Valley of Darkness into the VOYD during his headline debut at Red Rocks. In the rural mountains of Colorado lies one of the countries seven wonders if you will. Towering over the small town of Morrison stands Red Rocks Amphitheater, the setting for some of the most memorable performances since forming in 1941. From The Beatles to Daft Punk, every artist hopes to follow in their footsteps and headline such a magical venue. With music spanning all genres, over the past few years, electronic music has certainly made a huge impact on the rocks and on October 24, Svdden Death took center stage to make his mark on this iconic amphitheater.
MUSIC
9NEWS

Nghtmre announces Red Rocks concert in 2022

MORRISON, Colo. — Electronic dance music producer and DJ Nghtmre has joined the growing list of performers reserving a night on next year's Red Rocks concert calendar. Nghtmre will headline Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Friday, April 15. Tickets for the all-ages concert go on sale to the general public Friday,...
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Your EDM

NGHTMRE Announces First Solo Red Rocks Headline To Debut New Album

Though NGHTMRE has played Red Rocks plenty of times with SLANDER or Big Gigantic, he’s never headlined the famed venue solo. That changes next April with “INTO THE DRMVRSE.”. The show will be the debut performance of his debut album and upcoming tour, both of which we can somewhat safely...
MUSIC
this song is sick

RÜFÜS DU SOL Announce Their Own Festival in Tulum, Drop Full Lineup

When it comes to a destination festival, we couldn’t think of a better group to host such an event than RÜFÜS DU SOL. Their vibes are a perfect fit for the warm, sandy beaches of Mexico. The trio just announced their first-ever curated festival, which will indeed take place in the electronic music hotspot that is Tulum.
MUSIC
this song is sick

INTERVIEW | Lemaitre Discuss New Single “Tree House” & Upcoming Album ‘Substellar’

It’s no secret that we’ve been longtime fans of the Norwegian electronic two-piece band, Lemaitre. The duo is getting ready to drop a new album titled Substellar and it’s going to be a major milestone. While this may be their second official LP release, we discovered in a conversation with them that this is really what they consider to be their debut album (Chapter One was more of a collection/compilation to them).
MUSIC
this song is sick

Maddy O’Neal & Marvel Years “Don’t Stop” Bringing The Heat

Some of our favorite acts in the electro-soul world, Maddy O’Neal and Marvel Years are longtime homies who make bigtime heaters. The Denver queen and the Manhattan-based musician, who are currently on tour together, have dropped their second collab, titled “Don’t Stop.” This massive tune featuring Lummingbird, which came out Friday, has all the glitchy and guitar-filled goodness fans love these two for.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks Amphitheatre#Red Rocks Park#Ballroom#Gorgoncity
this song is sick

Tennyson Releases Punchy Track “Iron,” Announce New Album & Tour

It’s been a minute since Tennyson released new music, but their fans don’t have to wait any longer. The brother-sister duo (with Luke at the helm) dropped a new track titled “Iron” today, the first single from their Rot LP due out in February of next year. Coming out on Counter Records in 2022, it’s sure to be a bop if the leading song is any indication.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Year of the Knife announce January shows

Year of The Knife have announced an East Coast tour for January 2022. Shackled and Despize will be playing support on all dates and Kruelty will be joining them on select dates. Year of the Knife released Internal Incarceration in 2020. Check out the dates below. DateVenueCity. Jan 05Underground ArtsPhiladelphia,...
MUSIC
The Cullman Times

Rock the South lineup for 2022 announced

Morgan Wallen will take the stage, along with Alabama, HARDY, Jamey Johnson, Koe Wetzel, Jimmie Allen, Colt Ford, Matt Stell, Dee Jay Silver, at the 2022 Rock the South music festival taking place in Cullman August 5-6, 2022. Tickets for the festival go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 9 at 10...
ENTERTAINMENT
ohmyrockness.com

Just Announced Shows in NYC

Beachhhhh Housssssse. Two Kings Theatre shows next summer for the reigning rulers of dream pop. Gives me a Lemon Glow just thinking about it. (tickets) Pinegrove is playing two at Irving Plaza. Plus one for an Old Friend, please? (tickets) Thursday, Cursive, Jeremy Enigk and The Appleseed Cast are playing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
this song is sick

PREMIERE | Floret Loret Dives Straight Into the Deep End with ‘Submerged’

Fernando Loret de Mola, also known as Floret Loret, is a bass beatmaker we’ve been keeping a close eye on. His high-quality consistency and intentional, imaginative vision are what make him one of the best producers in the game right now, landing him on esteemed labels like Deadbeats, mau5trap, and Quality Goods Records. And his forthcoming In Maroon EP will definitely substantiate these claims. Inspired by various undertones of red, Fernando used “color association to help influence the creative process.” He divulges he even “changed the colors in my DAW to different shades of red, [and] the lights in my room as well.” As a special treat for our readers, Floret Loret is giving us an exclusive early listen of the first track from the project, “Submerged.”
MUSIC
this song is sick

Smoko Ono Recruits SG Lewis For Synthwave Cross-Over Track, “Moonlight”

Whether you knew it or not, Smoko Ono’s production is an integral part of the sound of contemporary Chicago hip hop. The GRAMMY nominated songwriter has quietly built a lasting career and has features with the likes of Chance the Rapper, Vic Mensa, Cordae, and more. He’s tapped British electronic producer, SG Lewis, for his latest release, “Moonlight,” which is a bit of a departure from his more hip hop focused catalog.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Red Shahan Is Playing A Show With… Nelly?

Well, of all the things I didn’t expect to see this year, this may take the cake. After releasing his masterpiece album Javelina earlier this year, Red Shahan has been hitting the road pretty hard, playing shows all around the country but, to my disappointment, mostly out West. I’ve been...
MUSIC
this song is sick

deadmau5 Drops Euphoric New EP ‘Hyperlandia’

A few short weeks ago, we were floored to see the all-star collaboration of Deadmau5 and Foster The People, “Hyperlandia.” Well, today we hit the floor once again as it turns out that pristine single was the title track off a new EP featuring four new imaginings of the same track.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy