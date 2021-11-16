Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a giant hole in their starting rotation, but they also need some help at the back end of the bullpen this offseason. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is scouring near and far to find help in that area, and is reportedly interested in someone who closed games in New York a few years back. The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in free agent reliever Jeurys Familia, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Jeurys, 32, hasn’t closed since 2016, when he saved 51 games for the New York Mets and earned an All-Star nod. But...

