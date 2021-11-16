ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

Thorange County: Angels lure Noah Syndergaard away from Mets

By GREG BEACHAM
westplainsdailyquill.net
 8 days ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard has agreed to terms on $21 million, one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels, leaving the New York Mets for...

www.westplainsdailyquill.net

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Angels

The Yankees are sending an infielder to LA. On Monday, the team reported Tyler Wade has been traded to the Angels. “The New York Yankees today announced that they have traded INF/OF Tyler Wade to the Los Angeles Angels,” the team announced on social media. The trade is for a...
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CBS Boston

Red Sox Reportedly Showing Interest In Free Agent Reliever Jeurys Familia

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox have a giant hole in their starting rotation, but they also need some help at the back end of the bullpen this offseason. Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is scouring near and far to find help in that area, and is reportedly interested in someone who closed games in New York a few years back. The Red Sox have reportedly expressed interest in free agent reliever Jeurys Familia, according to WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Jeurys, 32, hasn’t closed since 2016, when he saved 51 games for the New York Mets and earned an All-Star nod. But...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Syndergaard
Inside The Dodgers

Dodgers: Former LA Minor Leaguer Signs with NL West Club

Matt Davidson, an infielder who spent the 2021 season with Los Angeles' triple-A affiliate in Oklahoma City, has agreed to a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Last year, while with the Dodgers during spring training, the two-way player had time at both first and third base as ...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Los Angeles Angels#The New York Mets
Sports Illustrated

Angels Swipe Aaron Loup Away From Mets In Free Agency

The Los Angeles Angels are at it again. For the second time in the last six days, the Angels have swiped a key piece of the Mets' pitching staff from the free agent market. This time, it was left-handed relief pitcher Aaron Loup, who posted a historic 0.95 ERA across 56.2 innings in his lone season as a Met.
MLB
westplainsdailyquill.net

Former MLB outfielder, manager Bill Virdon dies at 90

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Bill Virdon, the steady centerfielder who won the 1955 National League Rookie of the Year for St. Louis and guided the Houston Astros to three straight postseason appearances as a …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
News Break
Politics
MLB Teams
New York Mets
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Noah Syndergaard says about the Mets what everyone was thinking

When starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard spurned a qualifying offer from the New York Mets for a one-year, $21 million deal from the Los Angeles Angels, it was not only a raise in salary but also apparently a lowering of questions about his surroundings and what might be coming next. Noah...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy