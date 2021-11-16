Stellar Innovation to drive the Dural Graft Market

Protein expression is one of the most crucial laboratory techniques in research, molecular biology, and biochemistry which is rapidly gaining traction with recent progress in biotechnology and proteomics. This process is used for developing, modifying, and regulating proteins or amino acids in living cells that takes place through 3 main steps, namely, translation, transcription, and post-translational modification. Recombinant proteins are produced using prokaryotic or eukaryotic expression host systems such as bacteria, insect cells, yeast, and mammalian cells. Increasing number of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across the globe, ongoing research on protein expression, and rising investments for developing advanced products and enhancing drug development processes are some key factors driving global market revenue growth. In addition, rising demand for precision medicine and biologic products for treating various chronic diseases is expected to create lucrative revenue opportunities for major players operating in the global market in the years to come.
