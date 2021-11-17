ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

Lady Stars dominate Trojans in season opener

By Will Willems will.willems@reporter.net
The Lebanon Reporter
The Lebanon Reporter
 4 days ago
DOVER - Due to the success of some of their fall sports teams, the Western Boone girls basketball season was delayed a couple of weeks.

But when they finally got their season underway on Tuesday night, it didn't look like the delayed start had any effect on the team whatsoever.

Western Boone led nearly the entire game, and topped visiting Covington 50-33 to start the season 1-0.

"Pushing back the season was a little rough, sometimes having that many practices in a row can be mundane," Western Boone head coach Hannah Kelly said. "But the girls came in every day to the gym and worked their butts off. The girls came in from their fall sports and that didn't set anything back. The girls bought in to the program idea of 'win together, lose together, better together,' and they really displayed that tonight."

Western Boone's hot shooting got them a big lead in the first quarter.

The Stars shot 8-of-11 as a team, getting nine points from Emmy Roys, six from Lili Jones and five from Carlie Pennington to take a 22-5 lead.

Western Boone closed the quarter on a 17-2 run over the final 6:14.

"The girls did a nice job of really studying the sets we over and they executed them well," Kelly said. "We missed a couple of opportunities down low and identifying our post player, but overall we did a great job of running through our options and taking smart shots."

Covington scored the first eight points of the second quarter to get within nine, but the Stars pushed the lead back up to 13 at the break.

WeBo then played a very composed second half, never allowing the Trojans to get closer than 11 points while leading by as many as 23.

"We got the first half under our belts and got some of the nerves out," Kelly said. "The girls were able to take a deep breathe at halftime, realized we had a lead, and played like it. They bought into our mentality and displayed it on the court."

Pennington had a career high 17 points in the game, and added four rebounds and four assists.

"She always brings the intensity and is a great junior leader for us,' Kelly said. "She is very versatile and she did a nice job with one of the bigger roles. She took advantage of the shots she was getting, and that mid-range was working for her. She did a great job of adjusting and seeing what was working - especially in the second half."

Emmy Roys had a double-double with 16 points and 13 rebounds. Katheryn Rutherford added 10 and Jones had six.

It was the first career win for Kelly at Western Boone.

She said it was good for the team to come out of the gates strong.

"I felt like at times this day wasn't going to get here," Kelly said. "Everyone in this community has been awesome with their support. My coaching staff has been great too and the girls are buying in. They come in every day and work hard, it's good to get this first one out of the way and now we will get ready for the Sugar Creek Classic."

Western Boone will host the Sugar Creek Classic this year, and will face North Montgomery in the opening round.

Kelly said it will be good to get into more of a routine now that they have the first game out of the way.

"It's nice to know the next game is in our sights," Kelly said. "When our opener kept on getting pushed back, the next game was just a date on the calendar. Now we know we have a couple days of practice and then it's game day again. It's starting to feel more like basketball season and it will be nice to get that routine down."

The Lebanon Reporter

The Lebanon Reporter

Lebanon, IN
