IATA - Ground Handling Priorities Post Pandemic: Tackling Labor Shortages, Safety, Modernization

travelindustrywire.com
 8 days ago

www.travelindustrywire.com

TravelDailyNews.com

Ground handling priorities post pandemic: Tackling labor shortages, safety, modernization

PRAGUE - The International Air Transport Association (IATA) is focusing on standards, digitalization and addressing the “There will be challenges as ground handling operations ramp up to meet growing demand as the aviation industry’s recovery from COVID-19 progresses. Overcoming labor shortages, ensuring safety with strict adherence to global standards and digitalization and modernization will be critical to achieving a scalable restart,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of Ground Operations, speaking at the 33rd IATA Ground Handling Conference (IGHC), in Prague.
thekatynews.com

Titanium Plate Market on the Rise Post Pandemic Even Amid Global Shortages

Like many other industries, the titanium market took a significant hit during the global covid-19 pandemic. One reason for the slowdown is that the titanium plate is a key component for building things like planes, which spent a considerable amount of time grounded during the pandemic. Titanium plates are a...
INDUSTRY
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
wholefoodsmagazine.com

Vaccine Mandate + Labor Shortage = ?

OSHA’s vaccine mandate has brought forth mixed reactions. The Natural Products Association (NPA) hosted a seminar on the mandate, titled Implications of OSHA and CMS Rules, wherein experts provided an overview. The mandate, per NPA, requires employers to establish, implement, and enforce a mandatory vaccination policy—all new and existing employees...
INDUSTRY
TheConversationCanada

B.C. floods reveal fragile food supply chains — 4 ways to manage the crisis now and in the future

The COVID-19 pandemic has taught the world that our supply chains are fragile and vulnerable to disruptions. Panic-buying and product hoarding, like the irrational run on toilet paper in the early stages of pandemic, cause shortages, a lesson Canadian consumers are learning again after recent extreme weather events in British Columbia. The heavy rainfall caused severe flooding and mudslides, destroying portions of major highways, damaging railways and cutting access to the port of Vancouver. Read more: How an 'atmospheric river' drenched British Columbia and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Business groups attack £1.65bn cut to ‘levelling up’ funding in north after Brexit

Business groups and local councils are protesting at a hidden £1.65bn post-Brexit cut to development funding in the north, in a fresh blow to Boris Johnson’s claims to be “levelling up” the country.South Yorkshire is poised to lose £900m and Tees Valley and Durham £750m over six years, the organisations are telling Michael Gove.The Red Wall areas, plus Lincolnshire, were in line to receive the cash because they have become relatively poorer since the last spending round which finished last year.The government pledged to match lost EU funding after Brexit – to “tackle inequality and deprivation”, it said – but...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Education union ‘increasingly concerned’ over government’s ‘poor’ ventilation advice, watchdog told

An education union has told a watchdog it is “increasingly concerned” over the government’s “poor advice” on ventilation in classrooms - considered an important part of preventing the spread of Covid.The NASUWT said it feared current guidance could lead to “unsafe working practices in schools” and urged the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) to intervene in a letter seen by The Independent.The union raised concerns teachers were not getting the correct advice on what constitutes safe ventilation levels on CO2 monitors - used to check air quality - and when to act.One teacher told The Independent she was struggling to...
EDUCATION
The Conversation U.S.

A new ratings industry is emerging to help homebuyers assess climate risks

As climate change fuels large-scale natural disasters, the real estate mantra of “location, location, location” is taking on new meaning. In 2021, homeowners have contended with threats including paralyzing cold on the Great Plains, wildfire evacuations in the West and flooding from the South to New York City and New England. Buying a house is complicated enough in a market that has become supercharged in many U.S. cities. Emerging climate change risks will further complicate those decisions. Investors will be less likely to regret their decisions if they do due diligence in researching local climate risks. Mortgage lenders will face less...
REAL ESTATE
CBS Minnesota

Pilot Program In Infrastructure Bill Would Allow For Younger Truck Drivers, But Key Could Be Bringing In More Women

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – As America grapples with supply-chain bottlenecks—including fewer truck drivers on the road carrying goods—a new program in the federal infrastructure package would allow some 18-year-olds to drive 18-wheelers. The apprenticeship pilot program would allow 3,000 adults under 21 train to drive long hauls across state lines. They would have to complete hundreds of hours of study with an experienced driver to be certified. The legal age limit for interstate commerce right now is 21, though many states allow 18, 19 and 20-year-olds to drive semi-trucks carrying goods within state lines, according to the Federal Motor Carrier...
SOUTH SAINT PAUL, MN
The Conversation U.S.

The average person’s daily choices can still make a big difference in fighting climate change – and getting governments and utilities to tackle it, too

The average American’s everyday interactions with energy sources are limited. They range from turning appliances on or off, to commuting, to paying utility bills. The connections between those acts and rising global temperatures may seem distant. However, individuals hold many keys to unlocking solutions to climate change – the biggest...
ENVIRONMENT

