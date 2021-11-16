IATA - Ground Handling Priorities Post Pandemic: Tackling Labor Shortages, Safety, Modernization
“There will be challenges as ground handling operations ramp up to meet growing demand as the aviation industry’s recovery from COVID-19 progresses. Overcoming labor shortages, ensuring safety with strict adherence to global standards and digitalization and modernization will be critical to achieving a scalable restart,” said Monika Mejstrikova, IATA’s Director of...www.travelindustrywire.com
