The third day of the Dubai Airshow has wrapped up, and it’s been another day of orders, orders, orders. After Airbus cleaned up on the first two days of the show, today, Boeing was back with a vengeance. Booking a big order from Indian startup Akasa Air, it grew its MAX order book by several dozen. But that wasn’t the only significant order today – we review the top news from day three of DAS.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 7 DAYS AGO