WTTC Reports Asia Pacific Travel & Tourism Sector Set to Recover by Nearly 40%. If key measures are followed the sector could restore more than 47 million jobs by 2022. The APAC region has gone from being a top dog in the travel and tourism sector to being put in the doghouse due to the handling of the pandemic, see-saw Covid19 case numbers and at times, complacency. However, a few risk-taking destinations are daring to try some new approaches to compensate for the collateral loss of international arrivals.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO