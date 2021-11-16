New Amadeus Report Highlights Psychologically Important Threshold for FX Fees in Travel

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you get unemployment benefits from the State of Illinois, your money will now come in paper instead of plastic. The state is nixing those troubled debit cards we have been reporting on for months. They are going back to mailing out paper checks. If you are currently using an IDES debit card, deposits will end after Dec. 26. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO