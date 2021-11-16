ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

New Amadeus Report Highlights Psychologically Important Threshold for FX Fees in Travel

travelindustrywire.com
 8 days ago

New research suggests travelers begin to abandon bookings when FX fees reach 5% of the cost of a flight 14% of travelers say they have paid more than 10% of a flight’s total cost in FX fees, often resulting from opaque fees levied by financial intermediaries. When booking flights,...

www.travelindustrywire.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Use or lose £132m of Covid credit notes, travellers warned

Holidaymakers have been given official notice to use up millions of pounds’ worth of unspent credit notes, issued in the face of pandemic-related cancellations, or face losing their money.The vouchers were issued by Atol-protected travel companies as an alternative to cash refunds during the Covid crisis, when swathes of travel plans were being cancelled at short notice.The notes, which were designed to be used against new holidays, were underwritten by the Atol insurance scheme in case the companies issuing the vouchers went bust as a result of the extreme circumstances – a scenario that could have left millions of customers...
LIFESTYLE
Cheddar News

Airlines Prepare For Holiday Travel Season as Fuel Prices Rise

Air travel is soon expected to ramp up in a big way, with the holiday season approaching as fuel prices rise. The higher costs are starting to impact airlines' revenue and could lead to higher ticket prices for travelers. Hopper economist Adit Damodaran joined Cheddar News' Closing Bell to discuss.
TRAVEL
travelindustrywire.com

Why Business Travel Will Not Return to Pre-pandemic Levels - GlobalCapital

Twenty months after international business travel came to an abrupt halt, it is starting up again. But bankers say there are several reasons why they will not be racking up the same number of air miles as before the pandemic. For one thing, the fact that cross-border transactions have been...
TRAVEL
travelindustrywire.com

Topic - Market Report Asia Pacific

WTTC Reports Asia Pacific Travel & Tourism Sector Set to Recover by Nearly 40%. If key measures are followed the sector could restore more than 47 million jobs by 2022. The APAC region has gone from being a top dog in the travel and tourism sector to being put in the doghouse due to the handling of the pandemic, see-saw Covid19 case numbers and at times, complacency. However, a few risk-taking destinations are daring to try some new approaches to compensate for the collateral loss of international arrivals.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Currency#Psychological Research#Logos#Fx#Payments
Travel Weekly

Disparity in sustainable business travel highlighted in new study

Disparity between employees’ expectations for green business travel and current company policies is highlighted in new research. The majority of travellers (75%) want to reduce their reliance on air travel for business because of the impact it has on the environment. While two-thirds (66%) of employees expect their employer to...
TRAVEL
hotelbusiness.com

HB Exclusive: The importance of traveler-centricity in the new era of travel

With vaccinations on the rise and summer in the rearview, travelers have started planning for the holiday season, traditionally a time where many travel to reconnect with friends and relatives. And while trip planning still comes with some degree of uncertainty due to the ever-changing COVID-19 situation, people are determined to travel this holiday season.
TRAVEL
runwaygirlnetwork.com

Press Release: SimpliFlying report highlights the rise of green travel

SimpliFlying has a long history of helping airlines craft the future of travel and it believes that addressing climate change is essential to rebuilding trust in the aviation industry. Ahead of Transport Day at COP26, the firm is launching a new infographic and accompanying report that outlines over 30 touchpoints...
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Travel
phocuswire.com

Google highlights three trends that will shape travel in 2022

As travel and the industry powering it moves through recovery from the pandemic, Google has identified three key areas that will grow in importance over the next year. According to the online search giant, heading into 2022, travel will become more meaningful, with a rise in “life moments” that were put on hold because of the pandemic.
INTERNET
ZDNet

Over half of millennials are responsible for executing their parents' wills, but hardly any have access to their parents' online passwords

As COVID-19 spread, many American millennials finally began their estate planning. Yet, many of them do not have the correct digital information if their parents pass on, according to new research from Toronto -- Canada-based security and privacy company 1Password. In partnership with digital estate planning companies Trust & Will...
INTERNET
healththoroughfare.com

Fauci Releases Powerful Warning About Covid Pandemic

The novel coronavirus is still making headlines all over the place. Now, Fauci is also in the spotlight after he revealed a terrible warning. It’s been just reported that Fauci warned on Sunday that time was running short to prevent a “dangerous” new surge of Covid-19 infections. It’s also important...
PUBLIC HEALTH
iheart.com

Experts Warn Against Charging Your Phone At The Airport

No one wants to have their phone run out of battery after a day of traveling. Thankfully, most airports are aware of that so they have installed charging stations where travelers can plug in their devices so they start their journeys at 100% battery life. However, it might not be great for your phone, or for you, if you use them.
LIFESTYLE
mining.com

The $5 billion hoard of metal the world wants but can’t have

On an industrial park about an hour’s drive toward the South China Sea coast from Ho Chi Minh City sit giant mounds of raw metal shrouded in black tarpaulin. Stretching a kilometer in length, the much-coveted hoard could be worth about $5 billion at current prices. In the esoteric world...
INDUSTRY
Fortune

Dollar Tree is no longer selling its products for $1

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Dollar Tree Inc. will sell a majority of its products for more than $1, edging away from the approach that gave the discount chain its name. After 35 years of selling goods for a buck,...
BUSINESS
Best Life

United Airlines Is Ending Its Ban on This, Starting Tomorrow

While the COVID pandemic kept most people inside for much of last year, airlines had to make some serious changes. One of the biggest updates to flying was the addition of masks on flights, a policy that remains in place to this day. But as more and more people return to air travel, restrictions are quickly being abandoned. Many airlines blocked off middle seats and banned alcohol on flights, only to reverse course earlier this year. Now, United Airlines has just announced that it's lifting one of its COVID restrictions with only minimal notice. Read on to find out what you will soon be able to do once more when flying United.
INDUSTRY
CBS Chicago

Illinois Department Of Employment Security Nixing Debit Cards, Going Back To Sending Paper Checks

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you get unemployment benefits from the State of Illinois, your money will now come in paper instead of plastic. The state is nixing those troubled debit cards we have been reporting on for months. They are going back to mailing out paper checks. If you are currently using an IDES debit card, deposits will end after Dec. 26. CBS 2 is committing to Working For Chicago, connecting you every day with the information you or a loved one might need about the jobs market, and helping you remove roadblocks to getting back to work. We’ll keep uncovering information every day to help this community get back to work, until the job crisis passes. CBS 2 has several helpful items right here on our website, including a look at specific companies that are hiring, and information from the state about the best way to get through to file for unemployment benefits in the meantime.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy