Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers
The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021
San Antonio Spurs 92, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (Final)
Had to Twitter Blue that Jackson quote 🤦🏾♂️
Reggie Jackson on Ty Lue: “He gives us all the credit and takes all the blame. Makes it easy. Makes it easy when you got a guy like that as your leader … I appreciate him. He’s been about the best coach I’ve had so far in my career.” – 3:23 AM
Paul George, Clippers school young Spurs at the arena currently called Staples Center, where the talk postgame was about its pending name change: "It'd be weird. I grew up, this being Staples, and Staples being the place to play and the place to be."
Keldon said Spurs still getting used to playing together:
“We’re 14 games in. We’re a young team. We brought in a lot of new people. We’re trying to learn & figure out roles & rhythm & things like that. It’s early. We are still right there as far as getting over the hump.” – 2:26 AM
Paul George on Brandon Boston Jr.: “You’re going to see him be special in the league just because you’re seeing it now.” pic.twitter.com/68hLdOddDd – 2:23 AM
Reggie Jackson here moments after finding out Staples Center will be renamed https://t.co/QPVrOQKvXw Arena. Jackson said he will always think of this as Staples and remember moments created by Shaq and Kobe. Reggie took a picture of the marquee players walk by toward locker room.
Keldon on Spurs going 5 of 22 from deep:
“We got good looks. They’re a good defensive team, but we got some good looks, they just weren’t falling. We have to hit the open shots. It’s just that simple…We definitely need to take them. We have a lot of people who can take them” – 2:18 AM
Reggie Jackson hadn't heard about the https://t.co/KSVuQjYxZn Arena change. He was floored and said he'd be among those still calling it Staples out of habit and nostalgia.
Reggie Jackson capturing the Staples Center hallway sign ahead of the arena's pending name change from Staples Center to Crypto dot com Arena.
Reggie Jackson closes his thought son Ty Lue: “He’s been the best coach I’ve had in my career.” – 2:02 AM
Stuck together and got the W.
Stuck together and got the W.
📼 @honey highlights vs. San Antonio.
Reggie Jackson: “I’m enjoying the new NBA” where it’s no big thing that he went out and shot 17 3-pointers in a game. – 1:56 AM
Reggie Jackson on taking 17 3s tonight:
“Nico said he and I took 18 tonight… should have taken 20.” – 1:54 AM
Nico Batum joked with Reggie Jackson that between the two, they shot 18 three-pointers tonight. (Nico took 1.) – 1:54 AM
Reggie Jackson: Reminds us that the Clippers have a special thing for “… when things look meek, dire, don’t look good for us” on a defensive possession. – 1:53 AM
Reggie Jackson notes Brandon Boston played five games for him in six days, coming from the G League to tonight, and had no complaints. Adds that it’s evident already how much he’s learned defensively from his first G League stint. – 1:51 AM
“Yea I’m into crypto” -Paul George
"Yea I'm into crypto" -Paul George
On the night news broke that "Staples Center" will be renamed "https://t.co/ie91OTIRDb Arena", I asked Paul George about his awareness of crypto & nfts postgame.
Paul George saying that Brian Shaw is constantly on him to keep playing and not relying on calls.
This comes on a night where George made more FTs than Spurs attempted, but George has also had 3 games this year with 20+ FGAs/no FTAs. – 1:31 AM
Paul George remembers going for 20 points in two minutes — says that’s some of Brandon Boston Jr.’s appeal. pic.twitter.com/5Y1ApkvwwP – 1:29 AM
Paul George on Staples name change: “It’ll be weird. I grew up this being Staples and being the place to play and place to be… it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” PG adds that Clips will be moving soon anyways. – 1:26 AM
“He gives us energy.”
"He gives us energy."
@Paul George on what rookie @BJ Boston brings to the squad.
Paul George on ‘Crypto.com Arena’: “I grew up with … Staples Center being the place to play & the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It’s the same location, but it‘s kind of stripping the history here… Good thing we won’t be here too long.” – 1:23 AM
Paul George says, even though “we’ll be going to our own place” in 2024, the pending Staples Center name change to Crypto.com Arena will be “weird” to start. – 1:23 AM
Paul George on Crypto.com Arena: “It’ll be weird, I grew up this being Staples and Staples being the place to play and the place to be. … It’s just, I mean it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” – 1:21 AM
Paul George on the Clippers’ 22 turnovers tonight. pic.twitter.com/zBAn62ShxT – 1:21 AM
The Spurs’ 3PT accuracy through 14 games this season pic.twitter.com/w17ge8UoA7 – 1:14 AM
Derrick on Spurs’ struggles from outside and how much Clippers contributed to it:
“They are long, active. They have been playing together for a long time. We still missed some good looks that we got, but they make it tough with their length and their activity.” – 1:11 AM
Absolutely wholesome content.
Absolutely wholesome content.
@Paul George 🤝 @BJ Boston
Clippers outscored Spurs by 28 points in the 17:50 that Bled was off the floor tonight – 1:05 AM
Ty Lue said Nic Batum is good and he went with some of the younger players tonight. Batum played 14 minutes tonight as the Clippers watch his minutes after he experienced some soreness. Batum played 35 and 37 minutes in two of his previous three games. – 1:05 AM
“They make it tough with their length and activity,” said Derrick White of the Clippers’ defense contesting shots – 1:03 AM
Ty Lue said that Nico Batum has been dealing with Achilles’ soreness as for the reason he played 14 minutes tonight. – 1:03 AM
Ty Lue says that Nico Batum is “good”, said team was managing right Achilles soreness. – 1:02 AM
Clippers 106, Spurs 92 | Final | Ty says “Dealing with some Achilles soreness,” but he was able to start both halves before making way for the young guys. – 1:02 AM
Tonight’s Clippers run of the game:
– Spurs up 67-64 with 6:46 left in 3rd quarter
– Clippers end on 19-4 run to close quarter – 1:00 AM
Clippers as a whole were very excited to see Boston Jr. play tonight. They love the rookie because as so many have said early in his career, he has no fear on the court. – 12:59 AM
Brandon Boston Jr. on his talk-nice-to-the-rim advice to Reggie Jackson: “You gotta stop disrespecting her, you gotta talk to her real nice.” – 12:58 AM
Off to Minneapolis for Thursday night hoops pic.twitter.com/fd1mpGv4Y1 – 12:55 AM
Positives on offense for the Spurs tonight against the Clippers:
– 16 mid-range points
– 50% acc from mid-range
– 23 fast break points
– 60% of shot attempts in paint
A mid-range shot was worth 1.00 PPS tonight vs a 3PT shot worth 0.69 PPS tonight – 12:54 AM
This was another bench game, with Reggie Jackson the only starter that survived the +/- tonight.
Meanwhile, here are the +/- of tonight’s bench:
– Kennard (+31 in 31 min)
– Coffey (+24 in 25 min)
– Boston (+6 in 20 min)
– Hartenstein (+17 in 17 min)
– Scrubb (+3 in 1:05) – 12:52 AM
“The effort is there. Frustrating to lose. I’m proud of them for the way they’re competing.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs falling to the Clippers tonight
“We haven’t shot it well all year.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs’ tough night from 3PT tonight – 12:50 AM
Paul George on Brandon Boston Jr.: “I love him, he keeps things light” – 12:45 AM
Clippers had to rebuild their first half lead after a rough stretch in 3rd quarter, but they did that to “start a new streak”, beating Spurs 106-92.
Paul George with 34 points, his most in a Clippers win this season.
LA is 9-5. Back-to-back in Memphis/New Orleans next. – 12:42 AM
The Spurs fall to the Clippers by 14.
The Spurs are now…
…4-10 overall
…2-6 on the road
…1-8 against the West
…0-9 when trailing by 10
…on a 3 game losing streak for the 2nd time this season pic.twitter.com/08J5L3EI6y – 12:42 AM
Spurs fall, 106-92. They’ve lost 4 out of the last 5, including 3 in a row.
Three-game trip ends Thursday night in Minneapolis. Then it’s 3 days off before returning to action at home Monday night against the Suns. – 12:41 AM
Clippers will win for the eighth time in last nine games as Paul George pours in 34 points and nine rebounds vs San Antonio. – 12:39 AM
Paul George checks out with 34 points. Reggie Jackson finishes with 21.
The Clippers will improve to 9-5. – 12:39 AM
Back-to-back threes!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/bzmlkpn0Zo – 12:39 AM
Reggie Jackson is strumming an imaginary guitar as MVP chants fall during Paul George’s free throws. – 12:38 AM
San Antonio has come back from the dead in The Crypt. Once down 18 in the second half, they trail only 99-89 with 90 seconds to play. – 12:36 AM
Solid finish by @Derrick White 💪 pic.twitter.com/XNEJdZXaxm – 12:33 AM
Reggie Jackson with 12 of his 18 points from three.
Clippers are winning the 3PT line by 21 points – 12:33 AM
The transition defense has been abysmal tonight, and Lue had to burn another timeout with Spurs on 9-0 run. Zubac was furious when no one got in front of Derrick White on his way to the cup.
LA up 91-82, which means there’s just enough time for Spurs to get this one close. – 12:30 AM
Clippers have been stuck at 91 since the 8:55 mark, ’bout three and a half minutes. San Antonio’s been chipping away meanwhile, shrinking a 91-73 lead to 91-82. – 12:30 AM
On verge of being blown out, Spurs climb back into it by taking advantage of some cold shooting by Clippers. Game of runs. – 12:30 AM
19 points for Derrick White and he gets the Clippers’ 18 point lead down to 9. 5:15 left
White’s scoring
8 paint points
6 mid-range points
3 points from outside
2 FT points – 12:30 AM
PG has tried to move Keldon Johnson on multiple occassions, and let’s just Keldon’s been in the gym – 12:26 AM
🗣️ AND ONEEE
📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/PP1cvnWhgK – 12:25 AM
Clippers got lead up to 18, but back-to-back Spurs baskets force a Lue timeout with 7:41 left.
LA leads 91-78. – 12:24 AM
Just not enough scoring punch – Johnson, McDermott, Vassell a combined 11 points – against a good defensive team. – 12:23 AM
First career triple for @BJ Boston 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LrFvuoq8pc – 12:21 AM
Lue called for that transition foul so that he can get Jackson out and George/Bledsoe in. Jackson hadn’t sat all second half.
Bledsoe immediately pick-sixes McDermott. – 12:20 AM
Brandon Boston Jr. has his first career 3.
That leaves only five Clippers without a 3 this season: Ivica Zubac, Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson, and the injured Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard – 12:18 AM
OH MY @Isaiah Hartenstein 😳
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/F8lm9wm71N – 12:18 AM
Thad Young with another double digit scoring night.
All 10 of Young’s points from the paint, something he’s done consistently since getting increased minutes – 12:17 AM
Spurs percentage of points
Paint 65% of points
Mid-range 20% of points
3PT line 8% of points
FT line 7% of points
Tough night without the 3 ball – 12:17 AM
12 minutes left
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MVaw0cE8N0 – 12:16 AM
Final frame incoming. pic.twitter.com/Uwz39JQGTU – 12:15 AM
Lonnie gettin’ fancy with the passes 🔥
Lonnie gettin' fancy with the passes 🔥
@Lonnie Walker
This marks the 3rd game this season where the Spurs have fallen behind by 15 points
The other two games were against the Pacers and Mavs – 12:15 AM
A @BJ Boston bucket.
A @BJ Boston bucket.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation
Spurs trail 83-71 after Clippers pulled away late in 3Q.
Spurs are 2 of 16 from beyond the arc – 12:13 AM
3Q: Clippers by 12, matching their largest lead from earlier
LAC take the 3Q 26-18 (best defensive quarter for LAC)
Murray 24 pts | PG 30 pts
White 15 pts | Jackson 15 pts
Spurs +12 in paint, 65% of points from paint
Clippers +18 from the 3PT line. Clippers +10 from FT line – 12:13 AM
Brew-tiful.
Brew-tiful.
📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_
Reggie Jackson didn’t have a block entering tonight.
He has two now, including one erasure that ended a break and sparked one of the best lobs of the season to Hartenstein.
Jackson ended 3rd quarter on one of those surges where you just can’t worry about him for long. – 12:11 AM
Reggie Jackson just came out of nowhere to block a fastbreak opportunity for San Antonio and turned it into a lob at the other end for Hartenstein. Then he just made a three. The headband is working. – 12:11 AM
I rarely tweet about shoes, but I think Bryn Forbes’ shoes looks pretty cool. – 12:09 AM
Despite the 17 turnovers and getting outscored by 16 in the paint, the Clippers lead by 5.
Why? They’re winning the 3PT line by 15 points and FT line by 10 points.
Spurs winning mid-range by 4 – 12:06 AM
LA up 74-69, but Ty Lue is looking like he needs an aspirin with all of these turnovers.
Although, I think Lue will take the traveling and illegal screens and passes out of bounds over the live ball turnovers that have given Spurs a 20-3 edge on fast break points. – 12:06 AM
Yo… they are literally gonna have to say, “bright lights at Crypto.com Arena as LeBron James leads the Lakers… or Paul George and the Clippers… on every TV broadcast …the exposure, the brand recognition, the heritage… that’s craaazy.
Derrick ➡️ DJ for ✌️
George has 30, on 9/17 FGs.
Rest of Clippers have 39 on 15/38 FGs – 12:03 AM
20-3 Spurs are outscoring the Clips on the fast break – 11:59 PM
Reggie Jackson has put his headband back on. He’s 2-10. Maybe the switch will change something. – 11:58 PM
Paul George has 27, but no one else is in double figures for LA.
Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is fully here for the duel, as he has 22 points despite his shaky jumper.
Game tied at 63 between George FTs. – 11:56 PM
🗣DREEEEEW!!!
🗣DREEEEEW!!!
@Drew Eubanks
And the Clippers trail, 61-59. – 11:53 PM
Derrick White is the 2nd Spur in double figures with 11 points.
4 paint pts
3 points from outside
2 mid-range points
2 FT points
Tied game
64% of Spurs points from paint – 11:52 PM
12-point Clippers lead is gone – 11:52 PM
Staples Center – the iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers among others since 1999 – will have a new name beginning Dec. 25: Crypto.com Arena. It’s believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date. – 11:50 PM
Same starters for both teams to begin second half. Batum is on Keldon Johnson – 11:48 PM
Paul George with the filthy stepback 😱🎯
(via @Los Angeles Clippers)
pic.twitter.com/KuiSMeGDcH – 11:45 PM
DJ brought the ENERGY in the first half ⚡️
20 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/vlQhHnGBnu – 11:44 PM
Keeping it close after ✌️
#GoSpursGo
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/PnUkaSwqbm – 11:41 PM
+4 at the half.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ZPaLgyNeoh – 11:41 PM
Clippers forward Nico Batum played six minutes in the first half but the team says he isn’t injured. Expected to be back out there after halftime. – 11:40 PM
Stepback, pull up, swish. 👌
Stepback, pull up, swish. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George
Spurs have plenty of weaknesses, especially without Poeltl on the back end, but if you get sloppy with the ball they’re gonna gitcha. Strong finish to the half, took full advantage of some crap Clippers offense down the stretch. – 11:38 PM
Nicolas Batum didn’t play in the second quarter, was on bench with what appeared to be lower right leg discomfort. We’ll see if he starts second half. – 11:37 PM
Down by 12, Spurs finish 2Q on 13-5 run to pull within 57-43 at the break.
Dejounte Murray scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the 2Q. He’s also got 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals (all of which he converted to layups).
Spurs have scored 18 points off 12 LAC turnovers. – 11:37 PM
Clippers led by as many as 12 in first half, but a spate of turnovers and some preseason transition defense from LA allowed Spurs to cut into the lead.
LA up 57-53 at halftime. George has 24, but six turnovers. Dejounte Murray has looked like Gary Payton out there. – 11:35 PM
Half: Clippers by 4
Spurs take the 2Q 33-32
Murray 20 pts (14 in paint) | PG 24 pts
Clippers turned the ball over 12 times & the Spurs scored 18 points off those turnovers
Spurs winning fast break 18-3 pic.twitter.com/mOnnh5abG8 – 11:35 PM
Clippers 57, Spurs 53 | Half | Clippers led by as many as 12 points, but Dejounte Murray’s 15 second-quarter points brought the Spurs back within two.
PG leading everyone with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting. – 11:34 PM
Halftime: Clippers 57, Spurs 53
Paul George has 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 turnovers.
Dejounte Murray has 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. – 11:34 PM
Ladies and Gentlemen…Dejounte Murray!
Ladies and Gentlemen…Dejounte Murray!
@Dejounte Murray is in ATTACK MODE ‼️
I’m at this Clippers vs Spurs game and the two best players on the court are Paul George and Dejounte Murray, easy. …Murray’s defense, length, activity, deflections are especially impressive! – 11:33 PM
The Spurs have quickly trimmed the Clippers 12 point lead down to 2.
Clippers with 12 turnovers, Spurs with 18 points off turnovers – 11:32 PM
DJ connecting with Tre for the SLAM DUNK 🔨
18 of San Antonio’s 53 points have come on the fast break, most of them off of turnovers. – 11:31 PM
ALLEY-ZUOOP!
ALLEY-ZUOOP!
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac
11 Clippers turnovers are now 16 Spurs points. Clippers don’t have the fatigue reason like they did in Saturday’s back-to-back. They’ve just been sloppy. – 11:29 PM
Dejounte Murray is the 1st Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.
8 of Murray’s 11 points have been scored in the paint
Clippers by 10 – 11:27 PM
The defense is getting it done tonight 🔥
Clippers really shouldn’t pass or dribble anywhere within a five-foot radius of Dejounte Murray – 11:27 PM
Just six minutes so far for Batum — Kennard and Coffey with 13 minutes apiece off the bench (as Coffey checks out for Bled). – 11:25 PM
Paul George holding his right thumb a bit during these free throws, but made them both – 11:24 PM
Lonnie just attempted the first 3 of the 2Q for Spurs. – 11:23 PM
The Spurs have fallen behind by double digits in 9 of their 14 games this season.
So far San Antonio has not won a game this season when falling behind by double digits. – 11:23 PM
Ty Lue not pleased at all with Clippers careless ballhandling. Murray took another bad Kennard pass away for a fast break bucket, and LA immediately takes a timeout with lead down to 37-32 – 11:19 PM
Clippers timeout after that, their seventh turnover (= 10 Spurs points).
LAC 37, SAS 32, 7:02, 2nd – 11:19 PM
Off the window.
Off the window.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe
Kennard getting himself untracked, first with an unassisted FG just outside the FT circle, then with a trail 3 from Coffey.
Spurs call timeout with LA up 35-26 with 8:22 left in first half.
Tre Jones is in, which probably takes Keita Bates-Diop out of Spurs second unit. – 11:14 PM
And that 2 point lead quickly goes up to 9 for the Clippers.
Clips winning the paint by 10 still.
White up to 9 points for SA. He’s scored from all 4 areas: paint, mid-range, three, FT – 11:14 PM
Headed into the second
#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DqY6NYw3vl – 11:10 PM
OH MY GOOOODNESS!!! 🤯
OH MY GOOOODNESS!!! 🤯
@Lonnie Walker showin' out tonight
+5 after one.
+5 after one.
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation
Spurs’ 20 points were a season low for the 1Q. Previous low was 22. – 11:06 PM
Brandon Boston Jr. replaces Terance Mann while Amir Coffey replaces Justise Winslow in what is shaping up as a 9-man rotation for Clippers to start tonight’s game.
LA up 25-20 at the end of the first quarter despite missing 9 of 10 3s. Paul George with the only 3 and 9 points. – 11:06 PM
Punches in the putback.
Punches in the putback.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac
Clippers 25, Spurs 20 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 11 for 21 from the field — with nine of those misses coming from 3-point range. PG with nine points + a couple, steals, assists and turnovers. – 11:05 PM
1Q: Clippers by 5
White, Murray 5 pts each | PG 9 pts
Clippers winning paint by 10. 64% of Clippers points from paint – 11:05 PM
Spurs trail 25-20 after 1Q. They put up just 4 shots from 3-point range, with the final one coming with under a minute left.
Clippers put up 10 but sank just one. – 11:04 PM
End of 1: Clippers 25, Spurs 20
Clippers made only 1 of their 10 threes but are shooting 8-9 inside the paint, pretty much starting this game the exact opposite way they ended Sunday’s Chicago loss.
PG: 9 points, 2 assists in 8 minutes. – 11:04 PM
The steal. The finish. 👏
On a string. 👌
On a string. 👌
📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation
Brandon Boston Jr: In four appearances with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, he’s averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. – 10:57 PM
Center Thaddeus Young has run into true center Ivica Zubac twice in the paint and has turned it over both times.
The first time resulted in a Zubac second chance dunk, but the second resulted in George losing the ball, leading to a Murray dunk.
LA up 17-16, 4:14 left in 1st – 10:56 PM
The @TheLobTheJamPod guys made me look: When Reggie Jackson scores 18 or more points, the Clippers are 7-0. When he scores fewer, they’re 1-5.
So far tonight: 0.
Clippers 17, Spurs 16 | 4:14, 1st – 10:55 PM
The acrobatic finish.
The acrobatic finish.
📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George
DJ makin’ it look easy
DJ makin' it look easy
@Dejounte Murray
Derrick White with 5 of the Spurs’ 12 points to start the game.
White with a made three and mid-ranger. – 10:48 PM
Spurs up 12-10, but Pop is already upset at the complete lack of rim protection on Eric Bledsoe’s stroll to the hoop.
Clippers letting another team get comfortable in midrange: Spurs made 3 of their first 4 from there. – 10:47 PM
Derrick starting things off with a triple 💪
Good sign for Paul George that he is shooting free throws only 1:48 into this game. He took 11 Sunday vs. Chicago. – 10:43 PM
It’s almost tipoff here in a half-filled Staples Center between San Antonio and the Clippers. Usual starters for LAC. – 10:40 PM
#ClipperNation showin' love on a Tuesday.
It’s that time 🚨📲
Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops NOW for an interactive experience during tonight’s game and a shot at $50 Spurs Pay! – 10:34 PM
First 5️⃣ out
First 5️⃣ out
#PorVida
Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on why he’s always eager to be a mentor or ally for other coaches pic.twitter.com/f7p8J3U6kq – 10:26 PM
Almost time for hoops!
Almost time for hoops!
🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest
Game 14
LAC
Paul George
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Eric Bledsoe
Reggie Jackson
SAS
Keldon Johnson
Doug McDermott
Drew Eubanks
Derrick White
Dejounte Murray – 10:06 PM
Pop reminisced about Boris Diaw when asked the impact the former Spur has had on Nicolas Batum. – 9:57 PM
The Spurs have been the best team in the NBA at defending without fouling over the last 25 years under Gregg Popovich. The Spurs (and the Clippers) are both top-five in that category this season as well, so I asked Popovich how he has emphasized it. pic.twitter.com/IETnp9I9XE – 9:54 PM
Pop said he “texted back and forth” with DeRozan over the last couple of days while DeMar torched Clippers & Lakers for a combined 73 points.
“He’s a great guy,” Pop said. – 9:52 PM
After Keldon credited Chip Engelland this morning for helping him with his mechanics, I asked Pop what makes the Spurs longtime shooting coach so special. – 9:47 PM
Pop says he’s enjoying teaching “a very, very young team” as the Spurs “are basically starting anew.”
“You feel necessary,” he said. – 9:37 PM
Get the scoop on tonight’s contest.
#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM
Clippers coach Ty Lue calls Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the “GOAT of our era.” Ty: “He’s meant a lot just with the culture he’s set in San Antonio. It seems he never stops. As long as he’s on the sideline, that team always has a chance to win.” – 9:27 PM
After looking around, Pop began his presser by saying, “There’s a coach in the back. Are coaches allowed in here?”
Answer: Clippers TV analyst Mike Fratello. – 9:26 PM
Spurs still waiting on Jakob to finish reconditioning work after protocols.
“I was hoping he’d get back tonight, but that wasn’t the case,” Pop said. “Hoping for Thursday, but I don’t know.”
3-game trip ends at Minny Thurs. Then they don’t play again until Monday vs. Suns. – 9:23 PM
📍: LA
📍: LA
#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo
Ty Lue raved about Thad Young’s passing. Amen say Lonnie, Doug, Keldon, Devin, etc. – 8:59 PM
The Clippers are now favored by 7.5 tonight against the Spurs.
This is the most an opponent has been favored by against San Antonio in this early season. – 8:54 PM
Five cybersecurity startups will get $100,000 apiece to develop businesses in San Antonio news4sanantonio.com/news/local/fiv… – 8:49 PM
In addition to Mann, Justise Winslow is still not with the team, per Lue.
That means that you all will get what you want: some rotation minutes for Brandon Boston Jr., Amir Coffey, Jay Scrubb. – 8:46 PM
Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb will each get a shot at rotation minutes tonight with Winslow and Mann out, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM
Ty Lue says Justise Winslow will be out too. – 8:45 PM
Terance Mann and Justise Winslow are both OUT tonight for the Clippers. – 8:43 PM
Ty Lue says Terance Mann (ankle) is out tonight against San Antonio and is day to day moving forward. – 8:43 PM
Ty Lue is here pregame for Clippers/Spurs.
On Serge Ibaka’s G League stint, Lue says his timetable to stay down there is “up to him,” and he’s “doing everything he can to get back.” – 8:43 PM
Legends Center Loudon Love with a mullet that would compete with the likes of John Konchar and Sean McDermott pic.twitter.com/VtIs5QQKSN – 8:21 PM
On the scene.
As they hold down the fort at center in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, Drew Eubanks and Thad Young have grown close as student and teacher.
“We have a great relationship,” Eubanks said. “He’s always in my ear.”
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM
Spurs notebook includes Keldon Johnson’s thoughts on his move from a San Antonio agency to Klutch Sports, his 3-point explosion against the Lakers, and the scoring romp former DeMar DeRozan enjoyed the last two days here in L.A.
expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:02 PM
getting set for another night of work in LA 💼
