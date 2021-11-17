Game stream: San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs (4-10) play against the Los Angeles Clippers (5-5) at STAPLES Center

Game Time: 10:30 PM EST on Tuesday November 16, 2021

San Antonio Spurs 92, Los Angeles Clippers 106 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Had to Twitter Blue that Jackson quote 🤦🏾‍♂️

Reggie Jackson on Ty Lue: “He gives us all the credit and takes all the blame. Makes it easy. Makes it easy when you got a guy like that as your leader … I appreciate him. He’s been about the best coach I’ve had so far in my career.” – 3:23 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Paul George, Clippers school young Spurs at the arena currently called Staples Center, where the talk postgame was about its pending name change: “It’d be weird. I grew up, this being Staples, and Staples being the place to play and the place to be.”

ocregister.com/2021/11/16/pau… – 2:51 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon said Spurs still getting used to playing together:

“We’re 14 games in. We’re a young team. We brought in a lot of new people. We’re trying to learn & figure out roles & rhythm & things like that. It’s early. We are still right there as far as getting over the hump.” – 2:26 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George on Brandon Boston Jr.: “You’re going to see him be special in the league just because you’re seeing it now.” pic.twitter.com/68hLdOddDd – 2:23 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Reggie Jackson here moments after finding out Staples Center will be renamed https://t.co/QPVrOQKvXw Arena. Jackson said he will always think of this as Staples and remember moments created by Shaq and Kobe. Reggie took a picture of the marquee players walk by toward locker room. pic.twitter.com/qrfUqpUPgC – 2:22 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Keldon on Spurs going 5 of 22 from deep:

“We got good looks. They’re a good defensive team, but we got some good looks, they just weren’t falling. We have to hit the open shots. It’s just that simple…We definitely need to take them. We have a lot of people who can take them” – 2:18 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson hadn’t heard about the https://t.co/KSVuQjYxZn Arena change. He was floored and said he’d be among those still calling it Staples out of habit and nostalgia. pic.twitter.com/hzokrarGDc – 2:16 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson capturing the Staples Center hallway sign ahead of the arena’s pending name change from Staples Center to Crypto dot com Arena. pic.twitter.com/VlE4bJImz8 – 2:13 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson closes his thought son Ty Lue: “He’s been the best coach I’ve had in my career.” – 2:02 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Stuck together and got the W.

📼 @honey highlights vs. San Antonio. pic.twitter.com/M2VJ9i4iMB – 2:00 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson: “I’m enjoying the new NBA” where it’s no big thing that he went out and shot 17 3-pointers in a game. – 1:56 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson on taking 17 3s tonight:

“Nico said he and I took 18 tonight… should have taken 20.” – 1:54 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Nico Batum joked with Reggie Jackson that between the two, they shot 18 three-pointers tonight. (Nico took 1.) – 1:54 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson: Reminds us that the Clippers have a special thing for “… when things look meek, dire, don’t look good for us” on a defensive possession. – 1:53 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Reggie Jackson notes Brandon Boston played five games for him in six days, coming from the G League to tonight, and had no complaints. Adds that it’s evident already how much he’s learned defensively from his first G League stint. – 1:51 AM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

“Yea I’m into crypto” -Paul George

On the night news broke that “Staples Center” will be renamed “https://t.co/ie91OTIRDb Arena”, I asked Paul George about his awareness of crypto & nfts postgame. pic.twitter.com/mOmiFQPbkV – 1:38 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George saying that Brian Shaw is constantly on him to keep playing and not relying on calls.

This comes on a night where George made more FTs than Spurs attempted, but George has also had 3 games this year with 20+ FGAs/no FTAs. – 1:31 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Paul George remembers going for 20 points in two minutes — says that’s some of Brandon Boston Jr.’s appeal. pic.twitter.com/5Y1ApkvwwP – 1:29 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Paul George on Staples name change: “It’ll be weird. I grew up this being Staples and being the place to play and place to be… it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” PG adds that Clips will be moving soon anyways. – 1:26 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

“He gives us energy.”

@Paul George on what rookie @BJ Boston brings to the squad. pic.twitter.com/tTQp7EUqpm – 1:24 AM

Ben Golliver @BenGolliver

Paul George on ‘Crypto.com Arena’: “I grew up with … Staples Center being the place to play & the place to be. It will definitely be weird. It’s the same location, but it‘s kind of stripping the history here… Good thing we won’t be here too long.” – 1:23 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Paul George says, even though “we’ll be going to our own place” in 2024, the pending Staples Center name change to Crypto.com Arena will be “weird” to start. – 1:23 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George on Crypto.com Arena: “It’ll be weird, I grew up this being Staples and Staples being the place to play and the place to be. … It’s just, I mean it’s the same location but it’s kind of like stripping the history here by calling it something else.” – 1:21 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Paul George on the Clippers’ 22 turnovers tonight. pic.twitter.com/zBAn62ShxT – 1:21 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs’ 3PT accuracy through 14 games this season pic.twitter.com/w17ge8UoA7 – 1:14 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Derrick on Spurs’ struggles from outside and how much Clippers contributed to it:

“They are long, active. They have been playing together for a long time. We still missed some good looks that we got, but they make it tough with their length and their activity.” – 1:11 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Absolutely wholesome content.

@Paul George 🤝 @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/6FUXVk2hVS – 1:11 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers outscored Spurs by 28 points in the 17:50 that Bled was off the floor tonight – 1:05 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue said Nic Batum is good and he went with some of the younger players tonight. Batum played 14 minutes tonight as the Clippers watch his minutes after he experienced some soreness. Batum played 35 and 37 minutes in two of his previous three games. – 1:05 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“They make it tough with their length and activity,” said Derrick White of the Clippers’ defense contesting shots – 1:03 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue said that Nico Batum has been dealing with Achilles’ soreness as for the reason he played 14 minutes tonight. – 1:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue says that Nico Batum is “good”, said team was managing right Achilles soreness. – 1:02 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 106, Spurs 92 | Final | Ty says “Dealing with some Achilles soreness,” but he was able to start both halves before making way for the young guys. – 1:02 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Tonight’s Clippers run of the game:

– Spurs up 67-64 with 6:46 left in 3rd quarter

– Clippers end on 19-4 run to close quarter – 1:00 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers as a whole were very excited to see Boston Jr. play tonight. They love the rookie because as so many have said early in his career, he has no fear on the court. – 12:59 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Brandon Boston Jr. on his talk-nice-to-the-rim advice to Reggie Jackson: “You gotta stop disrespecting her, you gotta talk to her real nice.” – 12:58 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Off to Minneapolis for Thursday night hoops pic.twitter.com/fd1mpGv4Y1 – 12:55 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Positives on offense for the Spurs tonight against the Clippers:

– 16 mid-range points

– 50% acc from mid-range

– 23 fast break points

– 60% of shot attempts in paint

A mid-range shot was worth 1.00 PPS tonight vs a 3PT shot worth 0.69 PPS tonight – 12:54 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

This was another bench game, with Reggie Jackson the only starter that survived the +/- tonight.

Meanwhile, here are the +/- of tonight’s bench:

– Kennard (+31 in 31 min)

– Coffey (+24 in 25 min)

– Boston (+6 in 20 min)

– Hartenstein (+17 in 17 min)

– Scrubb (+3 in 1:05) – 12:52 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

“The effort is there. Frustrating to lose. I’m proud of them for the way they’re competing.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs falling to the Clippers tonight

“We haven’t shot it well all year.” – Coach Pop on the Spurs’ tough night from 3PT tonight – 12:50 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George on Brandon Boston Jr.: “I love him, he keeps things light” – 12:45 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers had to rebuild their first half lead after a rough stretch in 3rd quarter, but they did that to “start a new streak”, beating Spurs 106-92.

Paul George with 34 points, his most in a Clippers win this season.

LA is 9-5. Back-to-back in Memphis/New Orleans next. – 12:42 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs fall to the Clippers by 14.

The Spurs are now…

…4-10 overall

…2-6 on the road

…1-8 against the West

…0-9 when trailing by 10

…on a 3 game losing streak for the 2nd time this season pic.twitter.com/08J5L3EI6y – 12:42 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs fall, 106-92. They’ve lost 4 out of the last 5, including 3 in a row.

Three-game trip ends Thursday night in Minneapolis. Then it’s 3 days off before returning to action at home Monday night against the Suns. – 12:41 AM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Clippers will win for the eighth time in last nine games as Paul George pours in 34 points and nine rebounds vs San Antonio. – 12:39 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Paul George checks out with 34 points. Reggie Jackson finishes with 21.

The Clippers will improve to 9-5. – 12:39 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Back-to-back threes!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Reggie Jackson pic.twitter.com/bzmlkpn0Zo – 12:39 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson is strumming an imaginary guitar as MVP chants fall during Paul George’s free throws. – 12:38 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

San Antonio has come back from the dead in The Crypt. Once down 18 in the second half, they trail only 99-89 with 90 seconds to play. – 12:36 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Solid finish by @Derrick White 💪 pic.twitter.com/XNEJdZXaxm – 12:33 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Reggie Jackson with 12 of his 18 points from three.

Clippers are winning the 3PT line by 21 points – 12:33 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The transition defense has been abysmal tonight, and Lue had to burn another timeout with Spurs on 9-0 run. Zubac was furious when no one got in front of Derrick White on his way to the cup.

LA up 91-82, which means there’s just enough time for Spurs to get this one close. – 12:30 AM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers have been stuck at 91 since the 8:55 mark, ’bout three and a half minutes. San Antonio’s been chipping away meanwhile, shrinking a 91-73 lead to 91-82. – 12:30 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

On verge of being blown out, Spurs climb back into it by taking advantage of some cold shooting by Clippers. Game of runs. – 12:30 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

19 points for Derrick White and he gets the Clippers’ 18 point lead down to 9. 5:15 left

White’s scoring

8 paint points

6 mid-range points

3 points from outside

2 FT points – 12:30 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

PG has tried to move Keldon Johnson on multiple occassions, and let’s just Keldon’s been in the gym – 12:26 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

🗣️ AND ONEEE

📺 @BallySportWest | @BJ Boston pic.twitter.com/PP1cvnWhgK – 12:25 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers got lead up to 18, but back-to-back Spurs baskets force a Lue timeout with 7:41 left.

LA leads 91-78. – 12:24 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Just not enough scoring punch – Johnson, McDermott, Vassell a combined 11 points – against a good defensive team. – 12:23 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

First career triple for @BJ Boston 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/LrFvuoq8pc – 12:21 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Lue called for that transition foul so that he can get Jackson out and George/Bledsoe in. Jackson hadn’t sat all second half.

Bledsoe immediately pick-sixes McDermott. – 12:20 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. has his first career 3.

That leaves only five Clippers without a 3 this season: Ivica Zubac, Serge Ibaka, Keon Johnson, and the injured Jason Preston and Kawhi Leonard – 12:18 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

OH MY @Isaiah Hartenstein 😳

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/F8lm9wm71N – 12:18 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Thad Young with another double digit scoring night.

All 10 of Young’s points from the paint, something he’s done consistently since getting increased minutes – 12:17 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Spurs percentage of points

Paint 65% of points

Mid-range 20% of points

3PT line 8% of points

FT line 7% of points

Tough night without the 3 ball – 12:17 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

12 minutes left

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/MVaw0cE8N0 – 12:16 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Final frame incoming. pic.twitter.com/Uwz39JQGTU – 12:15 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Lonnie gettin’ fancy with the passes 🔥

@Lonnie Walker pic.twitter.com/jJUTNUbN8q – 12:15 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

This marks the 3rd game this season where the Spurs have fallen behind by 15 points

The other two games were against the Pacers and Mavs – 12:15 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

A @BJ Boston bucket.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/4JegryAe12 – 12:15 AM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 83-71 after Clippers pulled away late in 3Q.

Spurs are 2 of 16 from beyond the arc – 12:13 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

3Q: Clippers by 12, matching their largest lead from earlier

LAC take the 3Q 26-18 (best defensive quarter for LAC)

Murray 24 pts | PG 30 pts

White 15 pts | Jackson 15 pts

Spurs +12 in paint, 65% of points from paint

Clippers +18 from the 3PT line. Clippers +10 from FT line – 12:13 AM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Brew-tiful.

📺 @BallySportWest | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/2Xq0UmwCh0 – 12:12 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Reggie Jackson didn’t have a block entering tonight.

He has two now, including one erasure that ended a break and sparked one of the best lobs of the season to Hartenstein.

Jackson ended 3rd quarter on one of those surges where you just can’t worry about him for long. – 12:11 AM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson just came out of nowhere to block a fastbreak opportunity for San Antonio and turned it into a lob at the other end for Hartenstein. Then he just made a three. The headband is working. – 12:11 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

I rarely tweet about shoes, but I think Bryn Forbes’ shoes looks pretty cool. – 12:09 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Despite the 17 turnovers and getting outscored by 16 in the paint, the Clippers lead by 5.

Why? They’re winning the 3PT line by 15 points and FT line by 10 points.

Spurs winning mid-range by 4 – 12:06 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

LA up 74-69, but Ty Lue is looking like he needs an aspirin with all of these turnovers.

Although, I think Lue will take the traveling and illegal screens and passes out of bounds over the live ball turnovers that have given Spurs a 20-3 edge on fast break points. – 12:06 AM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

Yo… they are literally gonna have to say, “bright lights at Crypto.com Arena as LeBron James leads the Lakers… or Paul George and the Clippers… on every TV broadcast …the exposure, the brand recognition, the heritage… that’s craaazy.

#wagmi – 12:04 AM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Derrick ➡️ DJ for ✌️ pic.twitter.com/hnod8pfLPO – 12:03 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

George has 30, on 9/17 FGs.

Rest of Clippers have 39 on 15/38 FGs – 12:03 AM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

20-3 Spurs are outscoring the Clips on the fast break – 11:59 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Reggie Jackson has put his headband back on. He’s 2-10. Maybe the switch will change something. – 11:58 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George has 27, but no one else is in double figures for LA.

Meanwhile, Dejounte Murray is fully here for the duel, as he has 22 points despite his shaky jumper.

Game tied at 63 between George FTs. – 11:56 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

🗣DREEEEEW!!!

@Drew Eubanks pic.twitter.com/PyYfl4mn1w – 11:54 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

And the Clippers trail, 61-59. – 11:53 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Derrick White is the 2nd Spur in double figures with 11 points.

4 paint pts

3 points from outside

2 mid-range points

2 FT points

Tied game

64% of Spurs points from paint – 11:52 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

12-point Clippers lead is gone – 11:52 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Staples Center – the iconic home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers among others since 1999 – will have a new name beginning Dec. 25: Crypto.com Arena. It’s believed to be the largest U.S. venue naming rights deal to date. – 11:50 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Same starters for both teams to begin second half. Batum is on Keldon Johnson – 11:48 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Paul George with the filthy stepback 😱🎯

(via @Los Angeles Clippers)

pic.twitter.com/KuiSMeGDcH – 11:45 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DJ brought the ENERGY in the first half ⚡️

20 PTS | 7 REB | 5 AST | 3 STL pic.twitter.com/vlQhHnGBnu – 11:44 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Keeping it close after ✌️

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/PnUkaSwqbm – 11:41 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

+4 at the half.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/ZPaLgyNeoh – 11:41 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers forward Nico Batum played six minutes in the first half but the team says he isn’t injured. Expected to be back out there after halftime. – 11:40 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Stepback, pull up, swish. 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/rHVfOjQH3Q – 11:40 PM

Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan

Spurs have plenty of weaknesses, especially without Poeltl on the back end, but if you get sloppy with the ball they’re gonna gitcha. Strong finish to the half, took full advantage of some crap Clippers offense down the stretch. – 11:38 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Nicolas Batum didn’t play in the second quarter, was on bench with what appeared to be lower right leg discomfort. We’ll see if he starts second half. – 11:37 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Down by 12, Spurs finish 2Q on 13-5 run to pull within 57-43 at the break.

Dejounte Murray scored 15 of his team-high 20 points in the 2Q. He’s also got 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals (all of which he converted to layups).

Spurs have scored 18 points off 12 LAC turnovers. – 11:37 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Clippers led by as many as 12 in first half, but a spate of turnovers and some preseason transition defense from LA allowed Spurs to cut into the lead.

LA up 57-53 at halftime. George has 24, but six turnovers. Dejounte Murray has looked like Gary Payton out there. – 11:35 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Half: Clippers by 4

Spurs take the 2Q 33-32

Murray 20 pts (14 in paint) | PG 24 pts

Clippers turned the ball over 12 times & the Spurs scored 18 points off those turnovers

Spurs winning fast break 18-3 pic.twitter.com/mOnnh5abG8 – 11:35 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 57, Spurs 53 | Half | Clippers led by as many as 12 points, but Dejounte Murray’s 15 second-quarter points brought the Spurs back within two.

PG leading everyone with 24 points on 8-for-13 shooting. – 11:34 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Halftime: Clippers 57, Spurs 53

Paul George has 24 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists and 6 turnovers.

Dejounte Murray has 20 points, 7 rebounds, 5 assists and 3 steals. – 11:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Ladies and Gentlemen…Dejounte Murray!

@Dejounte Murray is in ATTACK MODE ‼️ pic.twitter.com/Gk6h4zaY28 – 11:33 PM

Rosalyn Gold-Onwude @ROSGO21

I’m at this Clippers vs Spurs game and the two best players on the court are Paul George and Dejounte Murray, easy. …Murray’s defense, length, activity, deflections are especially impressive! – 11:33 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have quickly trimmed the Clippers 12 point lead down to 2.

Clippers with 12 turnovers, Spurs with 18 points off turnovers – 11:32 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DJ connecting with Tre for the SLAM DUNK 🔨 pic.twitter.com/82vTmqiQdS – 11:31 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

18 of San Antonio’s 53 points have come on the fast break, most of them off of turnovers. – 11:31 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

ALLEY-ZUOOP!

📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/47i4eC00Iu – 11:30 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

11 Clippers turnovers are now 16 Spurs points. Clippers don’t have the fatigue reason like they did in Saturday’s back-to-back. They’ve just been sloppy. – 11:29 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Dejounte Murray is the 1st Spurs player in double figures with 11 points.

8 of Murray’s 11 points have been scored in the paint

Clippers by 10 – 11:27 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The defense is getting it done tonight 🔥 pic.twitter.com/YdjbTX1HR6 – 11:27 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Clippers really shouldn’t pass or dribble anywhere within a five-foot radius of Dejounte Murray – 11:27 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Just six minutes so far for Batum — Kennard and Coffey with 13 minutes apiece off the bench (as Coffey checks out for Bled). – 11:25 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Paul George holding his right thumb a bit during these free throws, but made them both – 11:24 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Lonnie just attempted the first 3 of the 2Q for Spurs. – 11:23 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Spurs have fallen behind by double digits in 9 of their 14 games this season.

So far San Antonio has not won a game this season when falling behind by double digits. – 11:23 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ty Lue not pleased at all with Clippers careless ballhandling. Murray took another bad Kennard pass away for a fast break bucket, and LA immediately takes a timeout with lead down to 37-32 – 11:19 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers timeout after that, their seventh turnover (= 10 Spurs points).

LAC 37, SAS 32, 7:02, 2nd – 11:19 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Off the window.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Eric Bledsoe pic.twitter.com/sUPONb0lhz – 11:16 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Kennard getting himself untracked, first with an unassisted FG just outside the FT circle, then with a trail 3 from Coffey.

Spurs call timeout with LA up 35-26 with 8:22 left in first half.

Tre Jones is in, which probably takes Keita Bates-Diop out of Spurs second unit. – 11:14 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

And that 2 point lead quickly goes up to 9 for the Clippers.

Clips winning the paint by 10 still.

White up to 9 points for SA. He’s scored from all 4 areas: paint, mid-range, three, FT – 11:14 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Headed into the second

#GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/DqY6NYw3vl – 11:10 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

OH MY GOOOODNESS!!! 🤯

@Lonnie Walker showin’ out tonight pic.twitter.com/U2vKHCNrZs – 11:07 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

+5 after one.

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/E3f4x42Q5G – 11:06 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs’ 20 points were a season low for the 1Q. Previous low was 22. – 11:06 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Brandon Boston Jr. replaces Terance Mann while Amir Coffey replaces Justise Winslow in what is shaping up as a 9-man rotation for Clippers to start tonight’s game.

LA up 25-20 at the end of the first quarter despite missing 9 of 10 3s. Paul George with the only 3 and 9 points. – 11:06 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Punches in the putback.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/FZKtFFczmL – 11:05 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Clippers 25, Spurs 20 | End 1 | Clippers shooting 11 for 21 from the field — with nine of those misses coming from 3-point range. PG with nine points + a couple, steals, assists and turnovers. – 11:05 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

1Q: Clippers by 5

White, Murray 5 pts each | PG 9 pts

Clippers winning paint by 10. 64% of Clippers points from paint – 11:05 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs trail 25-20 after 1Q. They put up just 4 shots from 3-point range, with the final one coming with under a minute left.

Clippers put up 10 but sank just one. – 11:04 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

End of 1: Clippers 25, Spurs 20

Clippers made only 1 of their 10 threes but are shooting 8-9 inside the paint, pretty much starting this game the exact opposite way they ended Sunday’s Chicago loss.

PG: 9 points, 2 assists in 8 minutes. – 11:04 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

The steal. The finish. 👏 pic.twitter.com/R3qFDg0JLy – 11:00 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

On a string. 👌

📺 @BallySportWest | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/1r65aGyaVq – 11:00 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Brandon Boston Jr: In four appearances with the Agua Caliente Clippers of Ontario, he’s averaged 13.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists. – 10:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Center Thaddeus Young has run into true center Ivica Zubac twice in the paint and has turned it over both times.

The first time resulted in a Zubac second chance dunk, but the second resulted in George losing the ball, leading to a Murray dunk.

LA up 17-16, 4:14 left in 1st – 10:56 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

The @TheLobTheJamPod guys made me look: When Reggie Jackson scores 18 or more points, the Clippers are 7-0. When he scores fewer, they’re 1-5.

So far tonight: 0.

Clippers 17, Spurs 16 | 4:14, 1st – 10:55 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

The acrobatic finish.

📺 @BallySportWest | @Paul George pic.twitter.com/KSBcETedNm – 10:54 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

DJ makin’ it look easy

@Dejounte Murray pic.twitter.com/CwLFG9Nf0l – 10:50 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

Derrick White with 5 of the Spurs’ 12 points to start the game.

White with a made three and mid-ranger. – 10:48 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Spurs up 12-10, but Pop is already upset at the complete lack of rim protection on Eric Bledsoe’s stroll to the hoop.

Clippers letting another team get comfortable in midrange: Spurs made 3 of their first 4 from there. – 10:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Derrick starting things off with a triple 💪 pic.twitter.com/IqXVX5M4Us – 10:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Good sign for Paul George that he is shooting free throws only 1:48 into this game. He took 11 Sunday vs. Chicago. – 10:43 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

It’s almost tipoff here in a half-filled Staples Center between San Antonio and the Clippers. Usual starters for LAC. – 10:40 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

#ClipperNation showin’ love on a Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/xG26MkBSsX – 10:37 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

It’s that time 🚨📲

Join the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by @SociosHoops NOW for an interactive experience during tonight’s game and a shot at $50 Spurs Pay! – 10:34 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

First 5️⃣ out

#PorVida pic.twitter.com/kMRueedKs9 – 10:28 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich on why he’s always eager to be a mentor or ally for other coaches pic.twitter.com/f7p8J3U6kq – 10:26 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Almost time for hoops!

🕢 7:30PM PT | 📺 @BallySportWest pic.twitter.com/YDSiCpmg6A – 10:21 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Game 14

LAC

Paul George

Nicolas Batum

Ivica Zubac

Eric Bledsoe

Reggie Jackson

SAS

Keldon Johnson

Doug McDermott

Drew Eubanks

Derrick White

Dejounte Murray – 10:06 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop reminisced about Boris Diaw when asked the impact the former Spur has had on Nicolas Batum. – 9:57 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

The Spurs have been the best team in the NBA at defending without fouling over the last 25 years under Gregg Popovich. The Spurs (and the Clippers) are both top-five in that category this season as well, so I asked Popovich how he has emphasized it. pic.twitter.com/IETnp9I9XE – 9:54 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop said he “texted back and forth” with DeRozan over the last couple of days while DeMar torched Clippers & Lakers for a combined 73 points.

“He’s a great guy,” Pop said. – 9:52 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After Keldon credited Chip Engelland this morning for helping him with his mechanics, I asked Pop what makes the Spurs longtime shooting coach so special. – 9:47 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Pop says he’s enjoying teaching “a very, very young team” as the Spurs “are basically starting anew.”

“You feel necessary,” he said. – 9:37 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

Get the scoop on tonight’s contest.

#GetItLocked | @betwayusa – 9:30 PM

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

Clippers coach Ty Lue calls Spurs coach Gregg Popovich the “GOAT of our era.” Ty: “He’s meant a lot just with the culture he’s set in San Antonio. It seems he never stops. As long as he’s on the sideline, that team always has a chance to win.” – 9:27 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

After looking around, Pop began his presser by saying, “There’s a coach in the back. Are coaches allowed in here?”

Answer: Clippers TV analyst Mike Fratello. – 9:26 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs still waiting on Jakob to finish reconditioning work after protocols.

“I was hoping he’d get back tonight, but that wasn’t the case,” Pop said. “Hoping for Thursday, but I don’t know.”

3-game trip ends at Minny Thurs. Then they don’t play again until Monday vs. Suns. – 9:23 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

📍: LA

#ULTRADrip | #GoSpursGo pic.twitter.com/P7ohfgwdtz – 9:23 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Ty Lue raved about Thad Young’s passing. Amen say Lonnie, Doug, Keldon, Devin, etc. – 8:59 PM

Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA

The Clippers are now favored by 7.5 tonight against the Spurs.

This is the most an opponent has been favored by against San Antonio in this early season. – 8:54 PM

Jim Lefko @jimlefko

Five cybersecurity startups will get $100,000 apiece to develop businesses in San Antonio news4sanantonio.com/news/local/fiv… – 8:49 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

In addition to Mann, Justise Winslow is still not with the team, per Lue.

That means that you all will get what you want: some rotation minutes for Brandon Boston Jr., Amir Coffey, Jay Scrubb. – 8:46 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Amir Coffey, Brandon Boston Jr. and Jay Scrubb will each get a shot at rotation minutes tonight with Winslow and Mann out, Ty Lue says. – 8:46 PM

Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson

Ty Lue says Justise Winslow will be out too. – 8:45 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Terance Mann and Justise Winslow are both OUT tonight for the Clippers. – 8:43 PM

Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM

Ty Lue says Terance Mann (ankle) is out tonight against San Antonio and is day to day moving forward. – 8:43 PM

Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif

Ty Lue is here pregame for Clippers/Spurs.

On Serge Ibaka’s G League stint, Lue says his timetable to stay down there is “up to him,” and he’s “doing everything he can to get back.” – 8:43 PM

Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies

Legends Center Loudon Love with a mullet that would compete with the likes of John Konchar and Sean McDermott pic.twitter.com/VtIs5QQKSN – 8:21 PM

Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers

On the scene. pic.twitter.com/tuZyfTs9hF – 8:16 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

As they hold down the fort at center in Jakob Poeltl’s absence, Drew Eubanks and Thad Young have grown close as student and teacher.

“We have a great relationship,” Eubanks said. “He’s always in my ear.”

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:18 PM

Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn

Spurs notebook includes Keldon Johnson’s thoughts on his move from a San Antonio agency to Klutch Sports, his 3-point explosion against the Lakers, and the scoring romp former DeMar DeRozan enjoyed the last two days here in L.A.

expressnews.com/sports/spurs/a… – 5:02 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

Make your picks, win FREE tickets 🎟🎉

Play Call Your Shot pres. by @bet365_us and submit your predictions before tonight’s game! – 5:00 PM

San Antonio Spurs @spurs

getting set for another night of work in LA 💼 pic.twitter.com/PMVlkRDGAy – 4:50 PM