How long is the Halo Infinite beta?

By Connor Sheridan
gamesradar.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might be wondering how long the Halo Infinite beta is going to last. After the recent reveal during the Xbox 20th Anniversary Celebration that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer would launch early, players can now download Halo Infinite to get into the multiplayer beta and player the full suite of maps and...

windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite: 343i shares beta feedback, promises post-launch changes

In a new blog post, developer 343 Industries has shared feedback collected from the second Halo Infinite beta multiplayer test. The studio has committed to making adjustments to the game in response, but most changes will happen post-launch. Halo Infinite is slated to launch on Dec. 8, 2021 on Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
sirusgaming.com

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Ranked System – How It Works

After the announcement of 20th Xbox Anniversary that Halo Infinite’s multiplayer will be launching its beta a month ahead of the Halo Infinite main campaign, players were excited to dive into the free-to-play Halo Infinite multiplayer. But questions arose about the game’s ranking system such as how does it work, when is it coming, and among details. Here’s all the details you need to know.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta storms onto Steam early

Out of seeming nowhere, 343 Industries and Xbox Game Studios pushed Halo Infinite’s multiplayer beta live on Monday for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X, giving players a free-to-play taste of the full game. The full launch is scheduled for December 8th and will include the single-player campaign, while the co-op campaign was delayed into 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingintel.com

Halo Infinite How to Unlock 20th Anniversary Items

Long-time fans of the series will definitely want to know how to unlock these cool Halo 20th anniversary customization items in Halo Infinite. Gamers across the world are finally hopping into Halo Infinite and it isn’t just the gameplay that they love. Creating your own spartan is another aspect of the game that fans love.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

Halo Infinite players face blue screen following beta launch

Halo Infinite multiplayer has surprise launched, with a beta that includes the full maps and modes. Many players are encountering a blue screen error when trying to launch the game. This error should be resolved later as various servers come online. Halo Infinite multiplayer surprise launched as part of the...
TECHNOLOGY
totalgamingnetwork.com

343 Industries Explains Why Halo Infinite Multiplayer is Still a 'Beta'

Bugs, changes, and the like are expected. Yesterday's release of the Halo Infinite multiplayer came largely as a surprise to most fans around the world. The free-to-play mode was made available to everyone on Xbox and PC platforms a few weeks ahead of the campaign's planned December 8, 2021 release date.
VIDEO GAMES
