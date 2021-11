I get plenty of random text and voicemail messages that I know are scams. I get a variety of text messages trying to lure me into phishing scams. You get them as well, don't you? I get messages that contain phrases like "security alert" or "fraud alert." I get messages that are insanely sexual in nature. Those are fun and usually are sent to my phone number and a bunch of other ones at the same time- in a big group text. I NEVER open them or respond to them and DELETE them immediately. You, by the way, should too.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 15 DAYS AGO