Alissa Knight released her report “Playing with FHIR” a couple of weeks ago (download it here) about her investigations into the security of healthcare apps and APIs which use the FHIR standard. This report has certainly sparked a lot of debate about the security of healthcare apps and a broader discussion about who is accountable for keeping patient data safe as the ecosystem expands. The bottom-line is that everyone in the healthcare ecosystem needs to take steps to shield their APIs immediately.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO