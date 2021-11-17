ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Dundalk honors soldiers on Veterans Day

Dundalk Eagle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout Dundalk, locals honored those who served with an array of Veterans Day ceremonies last week. Ceremonies were held at Veterans Park, the American Legion Post 38, Wells-McComas VFW...

www.dundalkeagle.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
City
Sparrows Point, MD
Dundalk, MD
Government
Dundalk, MD
Society
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veterans Day#American#Wells Mccomas#Vfw Post 2678#Turner Station Vfw Post

Comments / 0

Community Policy