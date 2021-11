DOH Leon Thanks Monoclonal Antibody Treatment Staff as they End Deployment to Tallahassee. Today, November 12, 2021, the state-supported monoclonal antibody treatment site in Leon County will see its last patient when it closes at 5:00 p.m. Since opening on August 27, medical staff have treated more than 3,080 people inside the former Sears Department Store at Governor’s Square Mall. The Florida Department of Health in Leon County extends heartfelt thanks to the operations crew and medical staff for their hard work and their sacrifices as they end their deployments to Tallahassee and return to their homes and families.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 10 DAYS AGO