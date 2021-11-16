ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Have an opinion? Add your comment below. Ed Sheeran was born in Halifax, West Yorkshire, England in 1991. As a young boy he sang in the local church choir, and learned to play guitar. He began writing songs while in high school. He began recording music in 2004, self-releasing...

SFGate

BTS, Ed Sheeran Win Big at MTV European Music Awards

BTS won the most awards, including Best Pop, Best Group, Best K-Pop and Biggest Fans, but were not on hand to collect the awards. Sheeran, who was present, won Best Artist and Best Song for “Bad Habits.”. More from Variety. As MTV EMAs Go Ahead in Budapest Despite Anti-LGBTQ Laws,...
MUSIC
Chanute Tribune

Ed Sheeran details his 'very reckless' past

Ed Sheeran was "very reckless" on his 'x' tour and admits he could have easily got "robbed, kidnapped or anything". The 30-year-old Grammy-winner has rained in his rock and roll lifestyle since becoming a father for the first time to his 15-month-old daughter, Lyra, who he has with his wife Cherry Seaborn.
CELEBRITIES
KTLA

BTS crowned artist of the year at American Music Awards

South Korean superstars BTS were crowned artist of the year at the American Music Awards on Sunday, brushing aside challenges from Taylor Swift, Drake and The Weeknd as they took home a total of three awards and teamed up with Coldplay for a raucous “My Universe” and closed the show with “Butter.” “Seven boys from Korea, united […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
coast1045.com

Ed Sheeran earns his 4th No. 1 Album With ‘=’ on Billboard 200

Ed Sheeran has landed his fourth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with his newly-released album = (pronounced Equals.), knocking Drake’s Certified Lover Boy out of the top spot. The 30-year-old musician dropped =/Equals on October 29, and has since earned 118,000 equivalent album units in the U.S. in...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Ed Sheeran says he doesn’t feel accepted by the pop world

What genre does Ed Sheeran belong to? Most casual observers would probably say pop but that doesn’t wash with the singer himself. After the release of yet another hugely successful album, =, Sheeran was interviewed on The Breakfast Club. Although he’s been one of the biggest pop stars of the last decade, he discussed his mixed feelings about the pop genre.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

Ed Sheeran performing JOOX live concert

Giving fans all over Asia more of only the best in entertainment, JOOX – Asia’s most dedicated streaming platform — presents global music sensation Ed Sheeran in a JOOX-exclusive live concert for paid VIP users in Hong Kong & Macau, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and Myanmar. The concert promotes the singer-songwriter’s brand-new album, titled =, which is now included in JOOX’s vast and diverse music library.
MUSIC
bunewsservice.com

REVIEW: Ed Sheeran’s “=” fails to deliver creative lyrical content

With a history of constructing lyrics that take my breath away and inspire me with their simplicity and ‘wow’ factor, Ed Sheeran’s latest album “=” falls short lyrically. Each time Sheeran’s released a new album or song, I’ve always looked forward to hearing his lyrics. In fact, his 2014 song...
BOSTON, MA
fangirlish.com

Ed Sheeran Answers The Question Why He Hasn’t Collabed With Adele

There are things that I think of and things that the internet brings to my attention and I am like why didn’t I think of that?. When I think of music there are quite a few people that I love – Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, Adele. But I never thought of why it is that Ed and Adele haven’t done a collaboration.
MUSIC
newschain

Ed Sheeran wins big as MTV EMAs celebrate the LGBT community

Ed Sheeran secured two major wins at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) in Budapest as stars joined together to celebrate the LGBT community. The British singer-songwriter opened a car boot to receive his best artist award before also securing best song for Bad Habits. Sheeran – wearing a suit...
CELEBRITIES
Pocket-lint.com

Pokémon Go to get exclusive Ed Sheeran performance

(Pocket-lint) - Pokémon Go is a great example of game that just keeps chugging along, despite no longer being a cultural lodestar, with absolutely seismic numbers of players still logging in regularly to take walks and catch new pocket monsters. That continued relevance is demonstrated nicely by a just-announced partnership...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Pokémon Go’ announces surprise Ed Sheeran crossover

Pokémon Go has announced that it will host a crossover with Ed Sheeran, though details of what that will entail are vague. Taking to Twitter yesterday (November 16), musician Ed Sheeran revealed that he will be lending his name to a Pokémon Go crossover in the near future. While no...
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Ed Sheeran Teases Pokemon Go Collaboration

Ed Sheeran has announced plans to collaborate with Pokemon Go. The British Grammy Award-winning singer and Game of Thrones actor posted a cryptic tease on Twitter earlier today teasing an upcoming collaboration with the popular Pokemon-themed mobile game. No other details were announced by Sheeran and the Pokemon Go social media pages and blog have been silent about Sheeran's assumed involvement with the game.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

Ed Sheeran’s favorite Pokémon is Squirtle

He replied, “I’m afraid I can’t share anything just yet about the Tweet, but will be sure to include you once we can!”. Sure enough, today, Pokémon GO announced its collaboration with Ed Sheeran. Apparently, there’s going to be an Ed Sheeran performance in-app, which we’ll learn more details about on November 22, when the event starts. For now, we know that his song “Overpass Graffiti” will play every night during the event, and there’ll be some Ed Sheeran apparel for your avatar. Pokémon GO’s celebration of… Ed Sheeran… runs through November 30, and during the event, players will encounter increased wild spawns of the water starter from the first five generations of Pokémon: Squirtle (with sunglasses!), Totodile, Mudkip, Oshawott and Froakie.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Ed Sheeran Is Collaborating With Jessi and Sunmi on a "Shivers" Remix

Ed Sheeran is collaborating with Jessi and Sunmi on a “Shivers” remix, which the K-pop artists both teased on social media. “Ed Sheeran ‘Shivers’ [featuring] Jessi and SUNMI coming soon on Nov 24 6:00PM (KST),” they each captioned the post. This means the track will drop at 4 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving eve. During the 12-second snippet, all that can be heard is a female voice singing, “Boy, you give me fevers … Oooh,” along to the “Shivers” beat.
MUSIC
miamistudent.net

Ed Sheeran’s new album “equals” success

There are two different types of fans of musical artists: the die-hard fans (think clue-decoding Swifties) and the people who enjoy a person’s music and add a few of their songs to a playlist, but don’t download their new albums the instant they come out and obsessively listen to them on repeat.
MUSIC
kiss951.com

Jimmy Fallon Made A Bet With Ed Sheeran And They Both Won But Also Lost

Jimmy Fallon likes to do fun things with celebs before they come out to be interviewed on The Tonight Show. When Ed Sheeran was doing his quick U.S. press tour this last week, he popped over to Fallon for an evening. Jimmy decided to challenge Ed to a game that’s similar to beer pong, only they used a marker. Before they launched the marker in the cup, they had to basically dare the other one to something crazy during the talk show interview. They both won and lost and you can watch everything below!
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Interscope Geffen A&M Leads Labels in Big Four Grammy Nominations

Interscope Geffen A&M led the pack among the record labels that racked up Grammy nominations in the “Big Four” categories of record of the year, album of the year, song of the year and best new artist. With Geffen breakout star Olivia Rodrigo leading with way with nominations in all four of those categories, IGA nabbed 10 nods, besting the Sony Music duo of RCA (6) and Columbia (5), which came in second and third, respectively.
ENTERTAINMENT

