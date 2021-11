BYU Basketball has a big opportunity Tuesday night when they face the no. 12 Oregon Ducks in the Phil Knight Invitational in Portland. Both Cougars and Ducks are 2-0 on the season. BYU has wins over SDSU and Cleveland State, while Oregon has beaten Texas Southern and SMU. Oregon’s most recent game was on Fri. Nov. 12 (against SMU). The final score was 86-63 in favor of the Ducks. BYU’s last game was on Nov. 12, too, at the Marriott Center against San Diego State. It was a game that went down to the wire, but the Cougars prevailed, 66-60.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 7 DAYS AGO