It is holiday party season, which means you'll be searching your closet for something festive to wear to all the events you're invited to. Even if you aren't going to be attending an ugly sweater party, getting your hands on one ensures that you'll be the center of attention no matter what the theme is. And Orbit Gum is allowing you to win one such special sweater for free. Outfitted with its very own gum dispenser, the Smooching Sweater is guaranteed to be a showstopper.

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 12 DAYS AGO