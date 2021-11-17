Rep. Jayapal: Hopefully we will have a big, fat Christmas present in Build Back Better

On Friday, Nov. 19, Congressman Joe Neguse, released the following statement after passage of the Build Back Better Act through the House. Neguse, a member of House Leadership, served as a key broker on the deal to pass both Build Back Better and the bipartisan infrastructure bill which the President signed into law earlier this week. The plan includes his proposal to establish a 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps and make a historic investment in America’s forests through funds for wildfires prevention, watershed protection and public lands maintenance, as well as the universal pre-K program that he has fought for since first taking office.
Comments / 0