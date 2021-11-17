ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Jayapal: Hopefully we will have a big, fat Christmas present in Build Back Better

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Biden is promoting how his infrastructure bill being signed into...

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Wisconsin Examiner

House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Democrats united around a landmark $1.85 trillion social spending and climate bill on Friday, sending the major plank of President Joe Biden’s economic agenda to the Senate.  Democratic leaders in the House heralded the 220-213 near party-line vote on the so-called Build Back Better bill, touting its provisions on child care, education, […] The post House Democrats pass Biden’s $1.85 trillion ‘Build Back Better’ plan appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

U.S. reps Pocan, Steil react to House passing Build Back Better plan

MADISON, Wis. — Southern Wisconsin’s representatives in Congress are reacting after the House passed President Biden’s Build Back Better plan Friday morning. Democrat Mark Pocan of Madison and Republican Bryan Steil of Janesville again found themselves on opposite ends of the vote, with Pocan voting in favor and Steil voting against the plan. The bill passed on a near-party-line vote of 220-213.
MADISON, WI
WMTW

Rep. Jared Golden votes no on Build Back Better plan

WASHINGTON — Congressman Jared Golden voted against the U.S. House version of the $1.7 trillion social spending bill known as the Build Back Better Act. The House approved the bill along a mostly party-line vote Friday morning. The legislation, backed by President Joe Biden aims to make massive investments in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Post and Courier

Tim Scott: Build Back Better is not free, and it's not something we need

You’re flipping through the channels, and the temptation of “free” causes you to stop surfing and see what the offer is all about. The commercial narrator enthusiastically says that you can get the latest car or gadget today without paying one red cent. But if you stay tuned until the end when the salesman speed reads the fine print, the pitch that seemed too good to be true is just that.
JOE BIDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Build Back Better#Christmas
KUOW

Jayapal trumpets infrastructure bill passage, predicts success for Build Back Better

Late last Friday, Congress passed a long-awaited infrastructure package to the tune of $1.2 trillion. Washington State will receive more than $8.5 billion in dedicated funds for things like roads and bridges, and also mass transit and broadband access. But, there won't be any money for paid family leave or fighting climate change. That separate, massive social spending package that President Biden campaigned for is still being worked on.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
whopam.com

Comer votes ‘no’ on President’s Build Back Better bill

Western Kentucky Congressman James Comer voted no Friday to President Biden’s $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill that passed the House. Comer issued a statement saying, “I voted no on yet another multi-trillion dollar spending bill being rammed down taxpayers’ throats by President Biden and Speaker Pelosi. This $1.8 trillion spending bill will pour gas on America’s inflation fire and lead to even higher costs for milk, gas, and other essential items the American people rely on.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Nevada Current

Finally – Democrats get Build Back Better bill through the House

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — Lower prescription drug costs. Expansion of the child tax credit through 2022. Access to affordable child care. Universal preschool for every three- and four-year old. Tax cuts for low-income workers, and tax hikes for corporations and billionaires. The largest federal ever single investment to confront the impacts of climate change. Those were just […] The post Finally – Democrats get Build Back Better bill through the House appeared first on Nevada Current.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

Rep. Cori Bush said in a tweet that every day working in Congress feels increasingly dangerous. Rep. Paul Gosar and two other House Republicans have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship. Bush called for Gosar's expulsion last week over a violent tweet that he was later censured over. On Saturday, Rep....
CONGRESS & COURTS
Estes Park Trail Gazette

Rep. Neguse, Serving as A Key Broker, Secures Passage of the Build Back Better Act

On Friday, Nov. 19, Congressman Joe Neguse, released the following statement after passage of the Build Back Better Act through the House. Neguse, a member of House Leadership, served as a key broker on the deal to pass both Build Back Better and the bipartisan infrastructure bill which the President signed into law earlier this week. The plan includes his proposal to establish a 21st Century Climate Conservation Corps and make a historic investment in America’s forests through funds for wildfires prevention, watershed protection and public lands maintenance, as well as the universal pre-K program that he has fought for since first taking office.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy