Hey Rube...

It looks so romantic to have a unique wedding once in your life!. If your looking for something more mainstream and popular, black and white, Hawaiian, winter wonderland, moon and stars, valentines day, nature (outside wedding), and ethnic, and country weddings are all very popular. Some other different ideas that I've seen over the years decorating wedding cakes, Halloween, day of the dead, star wars, princess and prince, fairy tales, Alice in wonderland, Wiccan, the 60s, rock and roll, pirates, candy, rocky horror picture show...
Comments / 0