Hey Rube...

Once upon a time in Hollywood: People realized that people in movies would make people go to the movies. Not just anybody — certain people. People who had that thing, that indescribable quality that made film cameras love them and audiences love them even more. They settled on calling them movie stars, suggesting something that would burn blindingly bright then either flame out or fade to black. When you were lucky enough to get a Clara or a Chaplin, a Marilyn or a Marlon, a Clooney and a Julia, you knew what you were getting. Some of them were versatile actors; for others, the concept of “range” barely even mattered. Maybe they were playing a starlet, or a blind surgeon, or a cop who has to make a choice, or a migrant farm worker who sees the face of God in a potato. It did not matter. You went to see them, or rather “them,” a screen persona blown up to IMAX-sized proportions.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO