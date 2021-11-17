ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Box score: NC State basketball 79, Central Connecticut State 65

By Matt Carter about 8 hours
 4 days ago
NC State basketball had to battle more than it probably anticipated in what was a 79-65 victory over Central Connecticut State at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Ct. The Wolfpack actually trailed by...

