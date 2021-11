Today marks the 10th anniversary of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. Bethesda is celebrating with a concert and fan celebration. The concert for the 10th anniversary of Skyrim took place on November 11 at 2 PM Eastern Time at the Alexandra Palace Theater in London. The celebration and concert includes fan interviews and some of the most famous music from the game. The performance is by the London Symphony Orchestra and London Voices.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO