If you've been keeping up with the happenings of current Bachelorette Michelle Young, then you know one of the biggest things about her is the love and total admiration she has for her parents' relationship—she even credits their 30-plus year marriage as the reason why she's still single. Michelle has gushed about growing up and seeing her parents be best friends and laugh together a lot, and she's hoping for something similar. "I'm not going to settle until I have a love as powerful as theirs," she declared in the first episode of her season of The Bachelorette, where fans most recently saw her adorable parents during a clip of the trio outside grilling.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 12 DAYS AGO