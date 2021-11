Fall Greetings from HomeFront! This is an especially happy fall for us at HomeFront Family Campus as we have been able to slowly and safely reintroduce many of the programs and services we offer to the families staying in our Family Preservation Center. It was a very joyful day when we were able to open the doors of teaching kitchen to restart our culinary program. Although this program looks quite different due to COVID guidelines, it still makes the building feel like home. Our wellness program has grown quite extensively over the past year – from vaccination clinics to enhanced mental health services, we strive to meet as many of our guest’s healthcare needs as possible. The culinary program allows us to help our families to improve long term health by collaborating with local cooks to learn new and creative ways to prepare nutritious meals on a tight budget. Learning the basics of nutrition is so important especially for our new and expecting parents, creating and tasting together makes these lessons come to life. Our hope is that this program arms our families with the knowledge they need to provide their families with nutritious meals while spending time together in the kitchen.

HOMELESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO