Allen Park — As long as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff continues to struggle, coach Dan Campbell will be asked to defend the decision to stick with his starter. Coming off his least productive start of the season, and one of the worst of his career, Goff had just 54 passing yards at the end of regulation on Sunday, finishing 14-of-25 for 116 yards in the 16-16 tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO