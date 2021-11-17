ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Price Could Start Correction, Dollar Gains

By Titan FX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGold price extended increase above the $1,850 resistance zone. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near $1,867 on the 4-hours chart. Crude oil price is struggling to stay above the $80.00 support. The Euro Zone CPI could increase 4.1% in Sep 2021 (YoY). Gold Price...

www.actionforex.com

MARKETS
MarketWatch

Oil stocks take a broad beating as crude prices sink

The energy sector took a broad beating Friday, and was the weakest of the S&P 500's 11 key sectors, after crude oil prices were slapped down by fears that rising COVID cases in Europe will drive down demand. The SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF dropped 3.5%, with all 21 equity components losing ground, and has lost 5.5% amid a three-day losing streak. The biggest loser was Devon Energy Corp.'s stock , which slid 5.6%. Among other more active components, shares of Exxon Mobil Corp. slumped 4.3%, Marathon Oil Corp. gave up 4.3%, Occidental Petroleum Corp. lost 4.9%, Schlumberger Ltd. fell 5.1% and Chevron Corp. declined 2.2%. Meanwhile, crude oil futures shed 3.7% toward a seven-week low. The energy sector ETF has still run up 19.8% over the past three months, while crude oil futures have climbed 18.9% and the S&P 500 has gained 7.0%.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kitco.com

Mild price gains for gold as risk aversion upticks

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold prices are modestly higher in early U.S. trading Friday, as some keener uncertainty has...
MARKETS
kitco.com

Gold has gained over $100 in November but now has entered a period of price consolidation

Since November 11 gold began to consolidate after completing the current leg of the most recent rally that began on November 4. The rally started one day after the conclusion of the November FOMC meeting. They announced that they would begin to taper their $120 billion asset accumulation later in the month. They announced that they would have a monthly reduction totaling $15 billion and continue the reduction until they are at a net-zero. Concurrently they indicated in unison with the ECB and Bank of England to keep interest rates extremely accommodative.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

American stock markets in quagmire, U.S. dollar corrects

NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks were all over the place on Thursday as investors weighed up a number of positives and negatives. "For a second consecutive session, the underlying price action is a lot weaker than the headline indices make it seem with a handful of large stocks masking selling elsewhere," Adam Crisafulli of Vital Knowledge told CNBC Thursday.
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks slide on rate hike fears, gold prices gain

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Nov 18): European stocks notched record closing highs on Wednesday but Wall Street ended the day lower on worries that rising inflation could push the U.S. Federal Reserve to raise interest rates sooner than expected, an outlook that boosted gold. All three major U.S. indices ended the day...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Could Move Further Low after a Pullback

Markets are consolidating as the USD Index saw some limited upside, even vs JPY as yields turned slightly lower in recent sessions, but this may again change later today during FOMC speeches. From an EW perspective, we see USD Index in a corrective pullback; ideally, that’s going to be a three-wave set-back within wave four that can stabilize at 95.00-95.25.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Mild downside price corrections in gold, silver Thursday

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are slightly lower in early U.S. trading Thursday, on normal corrective...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Oil Price In A Downside Correction Below $78.50

Crude oil price started a downside correction from well above the $82.00 level against the US Dollar. The price tested the $78.50 support zone, where the bulls emerged. The price recovered above $80.00, but it failed to continue higher. A high was formed near $80.62 before there was a fresh decline. There was a break below a key contracting triangle with support near $79.45 on the hourly chart.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Gold, silver gain as bulls buy the dips

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. Bulls stepped in to buy Tuesday's dips in the metals' prices, which is a sign of strong markets. Gold and silver as an inflation hedge remains the major bullish element in the marketplace at present. December gold was last up $14.20 at $1,868.20 and December Comex silver was last up $0.196 at $25.15 an ounce.
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold price technical analysis

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Looking at the gold technicals the price has made another push higher but we are...
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Dow Industrials Edge Lower; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks wavered to start the week, with investors parsing how companies might withstand inflation pressures. The indexes edged higher in early trading, then turned down later in the day. The S&P 500 was flat as of 4 p.m. ET. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both finished less than 0.1% lower.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Gold Price Started A Fresh Increase From The $1,820 Support Level

Gold price found support near $1,820 and started a fresh increase against the US Dollar. The price was able to surpass the $1,830 and $1,850 resistance levels. There was a break above the $1,860 level and a close above the 50 hourly simple moving average. The price traded as high as $1,868 and it is now consolidating gains. On the downside, an initial support is near the $1,858 level.
MARKETS
stockxpo.com

Stock Indexes Rise; Dollar Tree Gains

U.S. stocks rose to start the week, while government bond yields fell. The S&P 500 added 0.2% in early trading Monday. The broad market index finished last week with slim losses, snapping a five-week winning streak. The tech-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 0.3% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.3%, or 107 points.
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Gold Price Forecast: Bulls could be throwing in the towel here

Gold is holding in a bullish territory at the open. Bears are on the lookout for a downside correction for the days ahead. XAU/USD capitalizes on inflation fears, buyers look to retain control. Update: The price is stalling at a daily resistance which could encourage weak hands to bail. Update:...
BUSINESS

